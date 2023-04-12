Whenever a good show with impeccable content comes around, it’s a collective moment of celebration. Which explains why this show on Netflix, Beef, is being talked about so much! Not only does the show have a 99% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but Twitter is buzzing with posts about it.

ADVERTISEMENT Starring Ali Wong (playing Amy Lau), Steven Yeun (playing Danny Cho), Joseph Lee (playing George Naka) and Young Mazino (playing Paul Cho), Beef has been created by Lee Sung Jin.

The comedy drama depicts how two people’s involvement in a road rage incident takes over their life in a major way. How the show has managed to blend comedy and themes of trauma is being applauded greatly by the audience. So though you can expect to laugh while watching the show, don’t be surprised when you catch yourself getting sentimental during other parts of the series.

Here’s what the internet is saying about Beef and why it has caught their attention:

Me trying to stay sane after watching the most riveting show in a while. They ate down with the casting, performances, and writing. Soundtracks were insane… A multilayered that touches on so many underlying issues(mental health, trauma, and familial duties). #BEEFNetflix pic.twitter.com/nQhf4DlQqv — heebejeebes era (@bruh16110500) April 9, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT I watched Beef on a whim and Good Lord that show is an achievement. Pitch-black comedy blended with searing drama and an intense examination of how and why people are "broken". One of the most unique shows I've seen in a while. And Steven Yeun and Ali Wong? SUPERB.#BeefNetflix pic.twitter.com/bRgvxNFVBG — Jared Kozal 💛❤️💙🤍 (@jkozal) April 9, 2023

I finished Beef and my world is no longer the same #BEEFNetflix pic.twitter.com/oPk9Qud7zf — alex (@alex_abads) April 8, 2023

Stayed up all night obsessively watching #BEEFNetflix. I don’t think I’ve been this tense/ mouth agape since GoT.



This shit was beautiful and the soundtrack was 👨🏽‍🍳💋 pic.twitter.com/Eu0Xqe63lW — kourt 💐 (@SoloLust) April 8, 2023

in the midst of some of the most crazy and chaotic television i’ve ever seen, i love how tender and honest this scene between danny and paul is. probably my favorite acting moment from yeun in the show thus far, give him all the awards. #BEEFNetflix pic.twitter.com/GDnGwlfNBZ — َ (@Iawolfes) April 7, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT By far one of the best shows this year! 🥩 #BEEFNetflix pic.twitter.com/vpaaZD6KkM — des (@demonicbonfire) April 11, 2023

I like how the intro was made keeping in mind the character's ARTISTIC nature.#BEEFNetflix #Netflix pic.twitter.com/SB1g259ibF — sanmeyo (@sandeep_sanmeyo) April 6, 2023

Just watched #BEEFNetflix #beef and I'm blown away. The show is one of the best I've seen in a while, with incredible performances all around. Yeun and Wong are outstanding. The show is a perfect blend of humor, excitement, and tension. It's a definite winner for Netflix. pic.twitter.com/yKzDX6Y88j — creck (@its_creck) April 9, 2023

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong absolutely killed in their performances . The drama, humor, and heartfelt emotion within the screen was amazing. Generational trauma, expectations, and the burden of repressed fury was FELT. Definitely will sit with me for a long time. #BEEFNetflix pic.twitter.com/KcrxmzYiEJ — heebejeebes era (@bruh16110500) April 9, 2023

No because I had to binge all of #BEEFNetflix in one night. My favorite thing I’ve watched since Severance. Actors slayed. Music slayed. Getting to see a diverse and majority Asian cast, a rare, beautiful slay. Layers yall. I’m gonna be thinking about this one for a whileee. pic.twitter.com/RGT66nAP5t — Pen Chan (@QuinnPenChan) April 7, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT 'BEEF' is undoubtedly one of the riveting shows that perfectly captures the calamitous complexities in the lives of two people. The hostile chemistry between Steven Yeun and Ali Wong makes it even better. This is Netflix's 'Best' original show of the last 5 years.#BeefNetflix pic.twitter.com/J9JgzTMVCY — Aayush Sharma (@JournoAayu) April 5, 2023

#BEEFNetflix is a masterwork of pettiness and jaw-dropping escalation, riotously funny and genuinely profound, digging into how "hurt people" hurt people. Steven Yuen and Ali Wong give world-class performances. 2023's best TV series so far. pic.twitter.com/z2paaETgpT — Brandon Lewis (@blewis1103) April 9, 2023

This is the best show of the year. #BEEFNetflix pic.twitter.com/Vgve9Xz2uc — Chase (@ChaseStein_) April 6, 2023

dear netflix, kindly release the full version of steven yeun’s drive by incubus. tysm. #beefnetflix pic.twitter.com/5G70syVinz — CJ (@christianfreo) April 7, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT #Beef is now on #Netflix. Has to be one of the sharpest, funniest, and strangely poignant things you'll see all year. It balances its tonal shifts like an absolute champ, and Ali Wong and Steven Yeun are rockstars to make it all work so seamlessly.#A24 pic.twitter.com/IqtPir2W3h — Shikhar Verma (@shikhar2907) April 6, 2023

This scene was so fucking hilarious. I pray for Emmy nominations for them both. Steven Yeun has no business being such a great singer as well. I need Ali Wong to scream at me like this everyday 😍 #BeefNetflix pic.twitter.com/FxLWvk7ihA — Keith 'Anetra stan' Lam/晃太郎 (@baritonekeith) April 9, 2023

the final shot in #BEEFNetflix is just chefs kiss pic.twitter.com/WtctxLVGEy — casey! 🥩 (@jupitersyeun) April 8, 2023

THE WRITERS FROM #BEEFNetflix ?!!! WERE IN THEIR BAG. This show is amazing so far pic.twitter.com/uLM1cqEvRe — Joshua Neal (@joshuaneall) April 9, 2023

BRB, going to go binge on this for 2 days straight.