Actor Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Raksha Bandhan. The Aanand L Rai's family drama will be released tomorrow on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between siblings. And after Samrat Prithviraj's failure, audience have high hopes with this one.

Before you watch the story of Akshay as Lala Kedarnath and his four on-screen younger sisters in this movie, here's a list of 8 Hindi films that have previously cherished the siblings' love on the big screen:

1. Haré Rama Haré Krishna (1971)

Haré Rama Haré Krishna is truly etched in our memory even after decades mainly 'coz of Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka, the iconic song that was played in the movie twice. The track was first picturised on younger versions of Dev Anand and his on-screen sister Zeenat Aman. Later, the song also appeared when his character reaches Nepal to find his lost sister who has become a hippie. I'm sure your desi parents must have played this one during Raksha Bandhan at least once in your life.

2. Josh (2000)

Well, no one really imagined that Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai will play siblings in a movie ever and bam! Josh happened. And they proved everyone wrong. Their chemistry as brother and sister in the 2000 film was well-received by the audience. A scene showed that Aishwarya's character is being eve-teased by some men and her brother (SRK) teaches them a lesson. How protective! Meanwhile, Apun Bola is playing in my head right now...While setting up a date for brother in this song could be better, we truly loved their sweet bond.

3. Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

Dil Dhadakne Do featured Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra as on-screen siblings for the first time. While Ranveer played the role of Kabir Mehra in the 2015 movie, Priyanka was cast as his sister Ayesha. Both the siblings shared a cordial relationship and supported each other in their dysfunctional family. Remember the intervention scene when Kabir asks his parents to hand over the business to his sister Ayesha? They even shared an ice-cream in one sequence. And cheers to their Gallan Goodiyaan moments!

4. Kai Po Che! (2013)

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, and Amit Sadh, Kai Po Che! was based on Chetan Bhagat's novel, The 3 Mistakes of My Life. Not only did the 2013 film focused on cricket, earthquake, and communal riots, we also saw a beautiful bond between Sushant's character Ishaan and his sister Vidya, played by Amrita Puri. The terrace scene was a highlight of their siblings bond in the movie.

5. Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Naa (2008)

Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Naa made everyone fall in love with Jai and Aditi's fairy-tale story. However, Aditi's relationship with her brother Amit was something that wasn't explored much. We truly rooted for it though. Their chemistry spoke volumes about no matter how much a brother and a sister fight, they will always be there for each other. And I can't help but recall the scene when Amit poured his heart out. "Meri behen jo meri best friend thi use (Jai ko) zyaada chahne lgi..." Remember?

6. Iqbal (2005)

In Nagesh Kukoonoor's Iqbal, we witnessed a sweet relationship between two siblings, Iqbal and Khadija, the characters played by Shreyas Talpade and Shweta Basu Prasad. Their scenes in the 2005 movie were quite heartfelt. Every brother deserves a supporting sister like Khadija who helped her differently-abled brother in his journey to become a professional cricketer.

7. Sarbjit (2016)

In Sarbjit, Randeep Hooda and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played brother and sister respectively. Randeep played the titular role of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian man who was detained in Pakistan for more than two decades in connection to spying and terrorism and died later. Aishwarya was cast as his on-screen sister Dalbir Kaur in the 2016 movie. Their siblings moments in a jail sequence will surely make you emotional.

8. Do Dooni Chaar (2010)

This one is my favourite on the list. While the whole family of Santosh Duggal in Do Dooni Chaar was a treat to watch, his sister's entry was way too hilarious. In a scene, we saw how his sister requests him to attend her daughter's wedding with family in car. I am talking about the sequence in which the Duggal parivaar is having a meal together on a dining table and the sister holds his hand saying, "Bhaiyaaaaaaaaa...." I'm sure most of the sisters must have requested for a gift like this. Have you?

Which movie out of the aforementioned ones was your favourite?