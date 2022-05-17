Zoya Akhtar, who previously stated her intent to adapt The Archies comics, has already released the first trailer for the project. However, the promo of the Netflix film titled The Archies, which introduced the major characters, divided viewers.

While some of us are thrilled to revisit childhood memories, others are apprehensive that the film may ruin the comic's essence.

Many of them, though, may be surprised to know that the forthcoming film isn't the only Bollywood work based on the iconic comic series. You read that right.

In fact, the premise and characters of the hit comedy film Andaz Apna Apna, starring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, were inspired by the comic.

The cult classic directed by Rajkumar Santoshi was a bomb at the time, but it went on to become a comedy cult classic later. The slapstick comedy film follows two young broke men who want to marry a rich heiress named Raveena.

In an old interview with Rajeev Masand, the filmmaker stated that he was influenced by The Archies when creating his characters.

When the film critic stated that the prevalent notion has been that the movie was based on Tom and Jerry cartoon characters, Santoshi disclosed the true source of inspiration.

Archie comics was in my mind while making the film. Aamir’s character was supposed to be Reggie Mantle who thinks he is too smart. And Salman Khan was supposed to be Archie, very gullible. The photography, art direction, costumes, and bright colours all were to bring in a very comic book kind of feel. That was my idea.

It's been over two decades since the film was released and fans have been hoping for a sequel. Earlier this year, the director revealed that he is working on the script.