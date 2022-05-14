We have got the first peek of Zoya Akhtar's Bollywood adaptation of The Archies comics and it's full of nostalgia. Archie Andrews and his pals originally appeared in Pep Comics and swiftly went to gain prominence as stand-alone characters in pop culture.

Grab your picnic baskets and pick out your cutest outfits, we're going to greet the Archie’s gang!

Presenting the cast of THE ARCHIES, a Zoya Akhtar film. pic.twitter.com/EcDrSIjvnR — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 14, 2022

I'm sure we all have wonderful memories of these comic books that were a huge part of our childhood. Now, Akhtar is seeking to bring those adored characters to life on screen, and we are thrilled.

The Netflix film, which is set in the 1960s, is billed as a “musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves, and everything young adult, it still promises to have something for every generation.”

Rising talents like Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina are among the main actors of the upcoming Indian musical drama, who play characters from the iconic Archie Comics franchise.

Let's see who might portray which character, even though the roles haven't been made official.



1. Agastya Nanda

Agastya Nanda will play the lead character, Archie, a typical small-town teenager who enjoys playing guitar. Many of the plot lines in the comic are driven by his romantic triangle with Veronica Lodge and Betty Cooper.

2. Khushi Kapoor

As her look suggests, Khushi Kapoor will play Betty Cooper. She is a charming, quintessential girl next door, who is in love with Archie.

3. Suhana Khan

Veronica is the most popular girl in high school and a gorgeous young woman with long dark hair. She is best friends with Betty Cooper and is in love with Archie Andrews. Suhana Khan appears to be playing the character.

4. Mihir Ahuja

Jughead is a bit of an outcast who is known for his sarcastic sense of humour. And the headgear Ahuja is sporting is enough of a hint that he'll be playing the part.

5. Vedang Raina

Reggie Mantle will be played by Vedang Raina, who will be making his acting debut with this project. Mantle, Archie's friend with whom he has frequent conflicts, is an athletic and attractive teenage boy. The resemblance is obvious here.

6. Yuvraj Menda

Yuvraj Menda, who has a sizable social media following, could fill the role of Dilton Doiley. In the comics, Dilton is a nerdy teen who is adored by Archie and the gang.

7. Aditi Dot

Last but not least, Midge Klump, Moose Mason's longtime girlfriend, and Reggie's unrequited crush. And Dot, who is also a musician, might portray the character.

The live-action musical directed by Zoya Akhtar is set to premiere on Netflix in 2023.