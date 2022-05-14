The Archies teaser and poster dropped today and from the looks of it, Zoya Akhtar has managed to recreate the world of everyone's favourite comics growing up.

The movie, which will release on Netflix will mark the debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda and also includes Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina in the cast.

The movie, understandably, has garnered a lot of attention already with so many star kids attached to it, and the whole of Bollywood has come together to wish them luck.

This includes Shah Rukh Khan who wrote the sweetest little message for his daughter Suhana. Shah Rukh shared the teaser of the movie on his Instagram and wrote:

And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that.

Interesting because Shah Rukh is kind of perfect, but anyway, he further said:

Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action! (sic).

Suhana replied to the post with a sweet - "love u papa".

She will be playing the iconic character of Veronica, while Agastya Nanda will be playing Archie and Khushi Kapoor will be Betty.

This is their family thing, so is it okay for us to feel emotional about this? Because we are!