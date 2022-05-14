Most of us 90s kids have grown up reading different comic books, especially Archie Comics. And ever since Zoya Akhtar announced the Bollywood adaptation of the comic book, we just couldn't keep calm.

Today, the ace filmmaker shared the first glimpse of her upcoming musical drama project. Marking their debut with this movie, we also caught a glimpse of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda as Veronica, Betty and Archie, respectively.

Set in the 1960s, Zoya Akhtar and Netflix partnered with Archie Comics for the movie.

Needless to mention, people were extremely happy after the director shared the first glimpse of her upcoming movie and this is what they had to say:

For the uninitiated, Archie Comics is an American comic book that revolves around the titular character, Archie, who was juggling college, friends, romance and life like most young adults, and his gang.

Apart from Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, the movie also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina in supporting roles.

You can watch the clip here:

We can't wait to watch The Archies!