The only recent Bollywood movies that have been well-received are either remakes or stories that are identical to ones we have already seen. The originality of stories in Hindi cinema hasn't been explored in many movies lately. Regional movies are, however, bursting through that barrier.

If we concentrate on Bengali cinema, the recent releases outshine Hind films in many ways, but especially in terms of storytelling. And here is a round-up of some of the Bengali movies you need to add to your watch list.

1. Bela Seshe

In the family drama Belaseshe, a couple who are about to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary decides to separate. The husband and wife Aarti agree to obtain a divorce after many years of marriage and raising three kids and a son. The man believes that his marriage is over and has nothing new to add.

2. Tonic

In the film Tonic, retired Jaladhar Sen, who is 75 years old, has mental anguish while his family is trying to celebrate his wedding day as little as possible. He decides to take a trip abroad and contacts a travel agent by the name of Tonic who subsequently proves to be a life-changing figure.

3. Cheeni

The movie's lead character, Cheeni, is divided between her dysfunctional family, which includes her mother, and the prospect of creating a family with her longtime boyfriend. The story focuses on the mother-daughter bond as they are compelled by unexpected personal circumstances to come together.

4. Goynar Baksho

The novel by Goynar Baksho and the short tale Rashmonir Sonadana served as the inspiration for the movie. The matriarch of the Bengali Hindu family, who is obsessed with her hidden jewels box, and three generations of women were the focus of the movie. In fact, to the point where she leaves her grave, she wants to make sure that her niece-in-law keeps it safe from the other family members.

5. Mayurakshi

Isolation and stress are growing commonplace in the modern world as a result of increasing work demands and financial difficulties. Based on this premise, the movie follows a middle-aged guy who is having personal difficulties and visits his father, who is afflicted with a neurological condition. With the reopening of various previously closed chapters, this meeting alters their lives.

6. Jyeshthoputro

Indrajit Gangopadhyay (Prosenjit Chatterjee), a Tollywood star, goes back home after a long absence when he learns of his father's passing. His journey back to his hometown and the people he left behind is the central theme of the narrative. This movie will cause you to doubt conventions, make snap judgments, and experience strong feelings.

7. Khachar Bhitor Ochin Pakhi

In the narrative, Pakhi (Tama Mirza), a young woman from a remote hamlet, travels to the city to look for employment. She arrives at a factory that is but becomes stuck after passing out in the restroom. The factory is already locked when she awakens, and no matter how hard she looks, she cannot locate the escape.

8. Borunbabur Bondhu

The film revolves around an unhappy old man Borunbabu lives in misery with his housebound wife and his emotionally distant relatives. After speaking with the president of the nation, events take an unexpected turn.

9. Nagarkirtan

Ritwick Chakraborty plays Madhu, a flute performer from the Kirtaniya town of Nabadwip, and Riddhi Sen plays Porimal, a trans woman from rural Bengal. Porimal runs away from home and joins a ghetto of eunuchs as Puti in order to cope with the pain of being "betrayed" by his instructor Subhash-da.

10. Urojahaj

A Japanese warplane from World War II is found in ruins in a haunted woodland by a town auto mechanic. He dreams of flying a plane after seeing them overhead. When he comes across this warplane, he secretly fantasises of fixing it so that he can fly it someday.

11. Konttho

The life of laryngeal cancer survivor Bibhuti Chakraborty served as the inspiration for this film. Arjun, a well-liked radio personality in Kolkata, is taken aback to discover that he has throat cancer. He is left without hope or motivation to live when the sickness steals away his voice, the most priceless possession of his life.

12. Mukherjee Dar Bou

In Mukherjee Dar Bou, a mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law's complicated and nuanced connection is the focus of the modern dysfunctional family story. Mukherjee Dar Bou, a homemaker and mother of a six-year-old, has been married for more than ten years. But when her father-in-law passes away, her routine existence takes a dramatic turn for the worst.

13. Gotro

Gotro is a narrative centred on Mukti Debi that explores faith, love, and belief. The bond between the widowed woman and her ex-con caretaker Tareq (Akkara), who stays with her in her mansion because her son has relocated abroad, is the subject of the drama, which explores how their lives alter.

14. Vinci Da

Vinci da (Rudranil), a makeup artist who is completely devoted to his job, is dissatisfied with the lack of decent employment options. Soon, luck shines and he has the opportunity to advance or fail in his career. At that point, serial killer Adi Bose makes his entrance, irrevocably altering Vinci Da's life.

15. Sweater

Tuku, a plain girl whose parents are concerned because she lacks any attributes and isn't getting married, is the center of the film. To appease her future mother-in-law, she tries to learn how to knit. She meets Shyamo while learning the craft at her relative's house, and she sets out on a journey to reclaim her lost self-esteem.

There, we sorted your weekend binge list.