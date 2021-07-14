Kishwar Chowdhury, one of the Top 3 contestants of MasterChef Australia Season 13 made everyone's eyes water by paying homage to her desi culture with her finale dish.

Obviously, this is not the first time she has done this. Misti paan, goat rezala, macher jhol, barf ka gola, kulfi and puchkas, have all been a part of her wonderful journey on MasterChef. But with this dish, she took it a notch ahead.

Kishwar served the judges a popular Bengali dish called Panta Bhaat. A dish usually prepared by soaking rice, often leftover, in water overnight. It is the ultimate comfort food, popular because it is cheap, healthy and filling. And this daring MasterChef finalist plated it with Aloo Bhorta and Sardines on a global platform.

She obviously was quite sure about what she was doing because we can't ever imagine someone being bold enough to make something so unique for the judges.

This is the type of food that you wouldn't see in a restaurant anywhere. So, it feels scary but it also feels extremely rewarding to do this as my finale dish.

- Kishwar Chowdhury

The judges were quite impressed with her dish and all that it represented. It's beautiful how something so simple on paper can have such rich culture and heritage attached to it.

Bengalis are feeling quite emotional about her choice of food and can't stop praising Kishwar for her choice.

#MasterChefAU Still having goosebumps thinking about Kishwar serving the Humble Panta Bhaat and stuff and blowing the judges' mind!!

It takes a special kind of cook and also judges who CAN appreciate such things!

It was exactly this moment 💗 pic.twitter.com/RmyJr8mYog — Neel P (Not Sarah🥕) (@neels_pandit) July 14, 2021

they were expected to, because they were supposed to. Their cooking, their meals have been taken for granted. The slightest lack of salt or spice in any of them, even for one day, brings them an earful. The love, effort and intricacies of the dishes they make have been overlooked — 𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖘𝖍𝖆🤍 (@aniiiixoxoo) July 13, 2021

NEVER EVEN IN MY WILDEST DREAMS COULD I EVER THINK A PARTICIPANT IN MASTERCHEFAU WOULD MAKE PANTA BHAAT ALOO BHARTA AS HER FINALE DISH. KISHWAR I LOVE YOU QUEEN #MasterChefAU — fab ♛ (@delenasmonarch) July 12, 2021

I am sorry, I still can't believe that someone cooked Panta Bhaat for a MasterChef finale. Kishwar is my favorite cool bengali now 😭❤😂 — Pri_C. (@SilentSilver05) July 14, 2021

Thank you Kishwar for making Bangladesh proud.😭

Aloo vorta, Panta Bhat, Maach Vaja.

U'hv made our casual food into an extraordinary culinary dish.

I just love your confidence of presenting our cuisine on an international platform in such a wonderful way. ❤️🥺 https://t.co/84Nqe8q4yV — Nishu🎻🎭 (@kolkako) July 13, 2021

I am extremely emotional about this. 😭❤️https://t.co/FdapD3bHcY — Sohni Chakrabarti (@sohni_c) July 13, 2021

So proud of Kishwar I think she won the minute she chose to put up panta bhat and alur vorta for getting into finals ! We all are So proud of you to represent our country’s cuisine to the world. Thank you — F.Zana Dona ¹ᴰ (@mrids_1) July 14, 2021

Not a fan of panta bhat. Though I have to admit it takes a different sort of bravery to present it as a Masterchef dish. I've seen it served with ilish. She served sardines on the side and aloo bhorta. Bravo Kishwar! — Debeshi Gooptu দেবেশী গুপ্ত (@DebeshiGooptu) July 14, 2021

To see #kishwar serve “panta bhaat & aaloo chokha” in the #MasterChefAU finals, fills the Bangladeshi immigrant blood in me with pride. What to my forefathers was farmer food & what growing up spelt humble heritage, she got it global accreditation. If this is not homage, what is? — Sagarika Chakraborty (@me_sagarika) July 12, 2021

Congratulations to Kishwar Chowdhury for becoming 2nd Runner Up in @masterchefau. You’ve made us all proud, specially with how you highlighted the every day staple Bengali food to the Australian and to a global audience.



Your Alu bhorta and Panta bhaat was a ballsy move ! — Rabiul Alam (@rabiul81) July 13, 2021

Kishwar sure knows how to make our hearts all warm and fuzzy! We can't wait to see what she does next.