Diversity makes this planet an interesting place to live. With Bong Joon Ho's Parasite sweeping the awards, the barriers of language and unfamiliar cultures are now a thing of the past.

But where the movie worked wonders for people globally, the name of the director struck a rather homely feeling for the Bengali community back in India.

After his movie secured 4 Oscars, Bong Joon Ho's name started trending on social media and the first ones to take notice were Bongs.

Celebrating the feat as their own success, the people of Bengali origins were exhilarated with the success of another 'Bong'.

Now that Bong has won an Oscar, will Calcutta go crazy? — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) February 10, 2020

They soon started celebrating the South Korean's feat, as their own, on social media:

#BongJoonHo creates history. Another bong, another win. Bengalis across the world are going to drink tonight.#Oscars — Lord Meow (@RanjibMazumder) February 10, 2020

They'll be going bongkers — Sauron (@LordSau97590032) February 10, 2020

I wish I had a Bengali friend named Joon-ho so that I could save his phone number as Bong Joon-ho. — d' (@iam_dhruvin) December 15, 2019

Can we, somehow, play the Bengali card and manipulate Bong Joon-ho into making Bengali films? Seems our only hope. — Zico Ghosh (@zico_gh0sh) February 10, 2020

Incidentally, Ho is the first 'bong' to win an Oscar after the great Satyajit Ray. 🤪😄 #Bong #ParasiteMovie #BongJoonHo — Sparsh Mudgal (@MudgalSparsh) February 10, 2020

It shouldn't be BONG JOON HO it should be BONG JO HOON...Meaning bengali jo hoon... — chandan kumar (@chandan_jaihind) February 10, 2020

* met a Bengali *



Me: bhai tu macchi kyun khata hai



He : Bong Joon Ho — Sunil- the cricketer (@1sInto2s) February 10, 2020

Me : maa cha gorom gorom diyo

Maa : aaye sojja mukhe dhele dii...😒#BongJoonHo #bengali — memes_queen_riya (@riyabanerjee08_) December 7, 2019

Bong wins Best Picture at the Oscars. A proud day for all Bengalis! @ParasiteMovie pic.twitter.com/yEjtWn5rAa — navin theeng (@netheeng) February 10, 2020

My Bengali friends are telling me that a Bong has won the Oscars #Parasite #Oscar2020 — Jarshad NK (@jarshadnk) February 10, 2020

Even though the whole thing started as a PJ, the ever-so-excited Bongs made the most of their South Korean brother's success.

At least they can relate to his "bloody ready to drink" comments seriously.