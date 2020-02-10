Diversity makes this planet an interesting place to live. With Bong Joon Ho's Parasite sweeping the awards, the barriers of language and unfamiliar cultures are now a thing of the past.
After his movie secured 4 Oscars, Bong Joon Ho's name started trending on social media and the first ones to take notice were Bongs.
Now that Bong has won an Oscar, will Calcutta go crazy?— SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) February 10, 2020
They soon started celebrating the South Korean's feat, as their own, on social media:
#BongJoonHo creates history. Another bong, another win. Bengalis across the world are going to drink tonight.#Oscars— Lord Meow (@RanjibMazumder) February 10, 2020
They'll be going bongkers— Sauron (@LordSau97590032) February 10, 2020
Incidentally, Ho is the first 'bong' to win an Oscar after the great Satyajit Ray. 🤪😄 #Bong #ParasiteMovie #BongJoonHo— Sparsh Mudgal (@MudgalSparsh) February 10, 2020
* met a Bengali *— Sunil- the cricketer (@1sInto2s) February 10, 2020
Me: bhai tu macchi kyun khata hai
He : Bong Joon Ho
Me : maa cha gorom gorom diyo— memes_queen_riya (@riyabanerjee08_) December 7, 2019
Maa : aaye sojja mukhe dhele dii...😒#BongJoonHo #bengali
Bong wins Best Picture at the Oscars. A proud day for all Bengalis! @ParasiteMovie pic.twitter.com/yEjtWn5rAa— navin theeng (@netheeng) February 10, 2020
My Bengali friends are telling me that a Bong has won the Oscars #Parasite #Oscar2020— Jarshad NK (@jarshadnk) February 10, 2020
Even though the whole thing started as a PJ, the ever-so-excited Bongs made the most of their South Korean brother's success.