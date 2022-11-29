There’s no doubt about the fact that finding a rented flat in our nation is nothing less than a pain in the neck. From no visitors being allowed to having a meeting and bonding with them, landlords have the weirdest rules and requirements.

In the latest incident, a woman dealt with an absurd set of rules for renting a flat.

Credits: Twitter

Ruchita, a social media user, took to her account and shared how each broker asks her if she’s married because married people deserve a house more. Along with the tweet, she attached a screengrab of her conversation with a broker.

The real estate broker, who was asked if the owner was willing to rent the house to two women, asked if she would throw parties at the flat. She, obviously, didn’t like the question and asked him to show her a different flat.

Credits: Upad

In his next message, the broker informed her that there was a new flat but the rule, set by the landlord of the flat, is that “parties and male friends” are not allowed. She firmly declined the offer and told him that they don’t want landlords who are so controlling.

Credits: Pexels

While some joked that they should “pretend” to have husbands, other netizens were quite furious with the entire situation. Here’s what they think:

Never got my head around this mindset. As long as house gets returned as it is, why commotion? Folks in India hardly do Project X kinda parties anyway. Thankfully though was always blessed with like minded landlords in BLR. — Indraneel Murkumbi (@Indraneelkims) November 27, 2022

Hahaah you could pretend your husband is in the army and you're waiting that one day he'll come back home from national duty — Denial Sloss (Rohit) (@rohshah07) November 27, 2022

Owners will not give house on rent to bachelors who might have sex, but will happily give it to a married couple who definitely will have sex. — Sahil Jain (@sahilariousss) November 27, 2022

"will you do parties" 😡 — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) November 27, 2022

What these landlords want invites?! — GailBooks🇺🇦🍁 (@gailcanwrite) November 27, 2022

Yeah… a friend did this. Made someone she knew to pretend to be her husband. Got a sweet deal. Then lived alone while "hubby" worked abroad. — APK (@APK_48) November 27, 2022

and it is not only your problem but every single person faces the same…. top of that single people are asked to pay more as they are needy ones… — *The_Happiest* (@plutotrainings1) November 27, 2022

You can read the entire post here:

Every broker asks me if I’m married because married people live boring lives and so they deserve a house. From tomorrow, I will be masquerading as a married woman looking for a house in Bangalore. My husband will be a ghost. He will ensure there are no parties or male friends. pic.twitter.com/sdCKW8Jips — Ruchita (@roocheetah) November 27, 2022

The ordeals that women go through! *SIGH*