You walk away from your parents' house in the honour of your autonomy. Little did you know when you met your landlord that it was a devil and the deep sea story.

'Rules' never seem to leave our lives no matter how far we go away from home since it's so uncommon for people to mind their own business. And some landlords take their title so seriously that they hand you a manual of guidelines with that menacing look, of course. The weirdest ones are listed below.

1. Somebody on Twitter shared how a flat only allowed Jain and Agarwal tenants. Uhm, casteism is a thing of the past, right?

And this is how my another day in searching for a flat went into vain. #जातिवाद_जिंदाबाद pic.twitter.com/2BXQ66OXwQ — Mukesh (@MukeshSunkariya) July 9, 2022

2. No two genders can live together. Not even if you're siblings. 'Cos what if you're a Game of Thrones fan?

Sir, most landlords don't allow two people living together again even if there are siblings — Olukoya Oluwagbemisola (@Oluwagbemi_sola) July 4, 2022

3. Sir, are you renting a flat or a jail?

In my case, I got a house where landlord said he wants only single female. And my family can't come and visit me. So most times, you'd be alone. I have to take permission for friends coming to visit me. And they are not allowed to stay over. Cos we will be using plenty water. — DASHE CHALYA (@dashechalya) May 4, 2022

4.

Your child should not touch the wall with dirty hands 😅😅 cheii Jude was something else — 🤍🏳Reinezaharah🏳🤍🦢 (@goddesszaharah) March 23, 2022

5. Basically, you need to turn into a loner if you want a flat on rent.

No visitors no family no friends no booze — 🇺🇬🇰🇪🇹🇿KG (@SimonKG53) March 23, 2022

6. Alexa play hum saath saath hai.

All the tenants must come to landlady's house on Sunday afternoon for a family meeting. It's compulsory you can't miss it.

She said her tenants are her family so they must bond weekly, if you can't keep up move out — Rue❤️ (@femiri_annie) March 12, 2022

7. Where do I even begin how stupid is this?

I don't wannna see your friends with dread locks and tattoo in my compound. — Olorogu of Okpara Island (@MikeBusky) March 12, 2022

8. Bro...

No coming back home after 11 o'clock they will realise their Big Dog 🐕 named Marlians, comrade this Dog is Huge and no coming back till 8Am — DickkyWay_NSFW❁ (@Ts_Ground) March 13, 2022

9. Tyrant alert.

Back in 2008, my landlord said we could only have one spoon, 1 pillow, one bed, and they should not open the gate after 5pm. I was in secondary school then. That was tyranny 😂😂😂 — shutang (@shutang__) March 12, 2022

10. Well, here's an entire rulebook.

11. WHAT?

Once it's 7pm,there shall be no pumping of water. Even if you are dying and it's water that can save you.🤮🤮

She locks the gate and keep the key once it's 10pm — Kemisolá (@Oseyemi15) March 12, 2022

12. Getting you closer to Jesus, one day at a time.

Where I'm serving, my ppa gave us a place to stay with some funny rules, I must attend their church as long as I'm staying here, no visitors allowed, not allowed to relate with fellow female Corp members staying there. Other plenty rules 😂 — I F U R E (@ifureJack) March 12, 2022

13. Yeah, I mean, what's the point of staying away from home then?

She had the guts to say, “no visitors”.



Aunty I’m renting house to have visitors! And steady house parties 🙄 else I for dey my father house. — choplifer (@Dr_Tasie) March 12, 2022

14. Trying to keep you away from heartbreaks.

15. Phuphi jaan is that you?

I should always cover my hair as per she's a muslim — ANnie BErry LEe💔 (@Badgal_annie) March 12, 2022

16. So they thought your paycheck's enough to order food daily?

After service, got an apartment and he said that using of gas is not allowed. Coz an old tenant almost burnt down his house. I shall broke the law within three days of getting the place. — Demigod ✪ (@Iam_noski) March 12, 2022

17. How much petty is too much petty?

You can't use her rope to dry your clothes, you have to fix your own rope or wait till in the evening to wash your clothes then you dry it over night , then you pack it the next morning so she won't see it... — Arike (@OnafowokanDorc3) March 12, 2022

18. So one can't cuddle their fur babies after a long day at work?

Pets are not allowed inside the house and within the premises — O.S Fadahunsi (@Olu_fad05) March 12, 2022

19. Is that really a thing?