As excited as we are to see SRK make a comeback in Pathaan after four years, we can’t get over its song Besharam Rang. The track has been trending since its release, and not necessarily for good reasons. Apart from the speculations of the alleged copying of the beats from Makeba by Jain, people are now talking about Deepika Padukone’s peculiar twerk.

A clip from the song is going viral, and people think Deepika Padukone is trying way too hard to twerk that it’s awkward AF. Here’s the clip shared by @karishmaokay on Twitter.

what is this new song and what is miss p@dukone doing 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ykxtVn5a1Y — k. (@karishmaokay) December 12, 2022

Is this some kind of Yoga? But this is not the first dance step of its kind. Remember, Garmi?

Amused with the dance, here’s how people are reacting.

Why did they have to make a goddess do these tacky steps i cannot 😭😭😭 https://t.co/9IdjzNvAXF — NOor (@OhgodNoor) December 14, 2022

cats when they’re about to throw up pic.twitter.com/DjGPE2h6Sd — victoria regretti (@superachnural) December 14, 2022

girl made her whole body move in the name of twerking😭😭😭 — k. (@karishmaokay) December 12, 2022

ngl watching this come up on my feed with no music is hilarious https://t.co/6203pczNXq — Annie (@thatssoannie_) December 14, 2022

this looks so fuckin awkward lol https://t.co/p09RLuBHdM — 𖤐 𝔯𝔬𝔰𝔢 ☽ ⁷ (@sadfuk99) December 14, 2022

What are people in the background doing😭? https://t.co/vzlV2HkJx2 — 𝓡 𝓲 𝓭 𝓭 𝓱 𝓲 (@ittnisibaathai) December 14, 2022

the tiktokfication of music industry is going to cost all of us so much https://t.co/Wr2VGG1wPu — baby-goatsong is grieving (@amnawintour) December 13, 2022

Deepika is a queen of many talents but twerking isn't one of them💀💀also what are the dancers DOING lmfaooo😭😭😭 https://t.co/XimVYYG669 — Ash-ess (@Ashenfacedgal) December 13, 2022

Bringing this to your timeline coz why should I suffer alone https://t.co/b1djjyf7nA — Sarthak (@sarthak_1309_) December 13, 2022

THAT AIN'T MY DEEPKA https://t.co/aLpqfT4sLC — muqadas/amodh & abdullah stan acc (@muqadassaaa) December 13, 2022

This single weird choreography ruined my expectations on that film😐 https://t.co/Cv5RtE8pEX — V🔑/22.12.22#Connect/ (@Nayanfan1003) December 14, 2022

So you think you can twerk?