As excited as we are to see SRK make a comeback in Pathaan after four years, we can’t get over its song Besharam Rang. The track has been trending since its release, and not necessarily for good reasons. Apart from the speculations of the alleged copying of the beats from Makeba by Jain, people are now talking about Deepika Padukone’s peculiar twerk.
A clip from the song is going viral, and people think Deepika Padukone is trying way too hard to twerk that it’s awkward AF. Here’s the clip shared by @karishmaokay on Twitter.
Is this some kind of Yoga? But this is not the first dance step of its kind. Remember, Garmi?
Amused with the dance, here’s how people are reacting.
So you think you can twerk?
EntertainmentVasudha Sabharwalabout 22 hours ago | 2 min read