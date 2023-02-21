There have been several desi remakes in the past few decades – while some of these made us facepalm, a bunch of others kept us glued to our television screens.

From thriller dramas and romantic comedies to crime thrillers, regardless of their genre, these remakes made a home in our hearts with their brilliant background score, relatable characters and well, a heartwarming plotline.

Bollywood Remakes
Credits: IMDb

In a thread, netizens discuss the best Bollywood remakes that made us fall in love with them. Let’s check the list, shall we?

Which is your favorite from the list?