There have been several desi remakes in the past few decades – while some of these made us facepalm, a bunch of others kept us glued to our television screens.

From thriller dramas and romantic comedies to crime thrillers, regardless of their genre, these remakes made a home in our hearts with their brilliant background score, relatable characters and well, a heartwarming plotline.

In a thread, netizens discuss the best Bollywood remakes that made us fall in love with them. Let’s check the list, shall we?

Best remake ever made in Bollywood pic.twitter.com/f1nxm3Luu9 — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) February 19, 2023

Better remake, surpassed the original unlike Drishyam. pic.twitter.com/sJbh5g0Wg1 — The Educated Moron (@EducatedMoron) February 19, 2023

Don't know if it's better than original but this is the goat pic.twitter.com/fCEwmLDCDi — Shibu (@SH1Bzz) February 19, 2023

Agneepath and Don stand tall for me.. Drishyam is easy to remake. Drishyam is all about the genius of the story and the script. Once you have got that, there isn't much rocket science in that. You can as well watch the original! — PULKIT SINGHAL (@PULKITDRAFRITIK) February 19, 2023

Nope, agneepath is the perfection of the remake the industry has seen.. — ji (@lionkinggk) February 19, 2023

Doesn't beat Tere Naam — Rahul Dhowan (@rahuldhowan1994) February 19, 2023

Ghajini is wayy better — kastapadra_cavill (@mean_numpy_user) February 19, 2023

Which is your favorite from the list?