Bollywood has been drawing inspiration from movies in other languages and has been adapting it to the desi screens in the form of remakes. The latest of these was Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which was a remake of Forrest Gump. The upcoming Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan, is a Bollywood remake of a Tamil movie of the same name.

In light of this upcoming movie, Redditors took to the platform and shared their favourite Bollywood remakes. The movies make for a good watch. Read on to find out more.

1. “ Hera Pheri (2000).” – pushkar2020

(The movie is a remake of a 1989 Malayalam film, Ramji Rao Speaking).

2. “ Saathiya (2002) is a remake of the Tamil film, Alaipayuthey.” – konteur

3. “ Bheja Fry (2007) is a remake of Le Dîner de Cons. It’s a proper copy and both are excellent and hilarious.” – konteur

4. “ Khatta Meetha.” – No_Satisfaction1496

(The movie is a Bollywood remake of Priyadarshan’s 1988 Malayalam film, Vellanakalude Nadu).

5. “ Garam Masala.” – Amnotgay

(The movie is a remake of Priyadarshan’s 1985 Malayalam film, Boeing Boeing).

6. “Bhool Bhulaiyya – remake of Manichitrathazhu.” – Regalia_BanshEe

7. “ Agneepath’s second half was bad. All that strategy amounted to nothing and half assedly killing off characters.” – BevarseeKudka

(Agneepath is a remake of the 1990 Bollywood film of the same name starring Amitabh Bachchan).

8. “ Awarapan. It is a remake of a South Korean film, A Bittersweet Life. Except for the core copied plot, the love story subplot was nicely done.” – laudalahsan

9. “How can you forget Sooryavansham (remake of the Tamil hit, Suryavamsam)?” – TheThinker12

10. “ Kaante. A remake of Quentin Tarantino’s, Reservoir Dogs. Tarantino lists this as the best Reservoir Dogs adaptation.” – laudalahsan

11. “ Hulchul – a remake of a 1991 Malayalam film, Godfather.” – billybutchertheog

12. “ Phir Hera Pheri. It is inspired by Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998).” – dontknowwhyiamhere23

13. “I must add Rowdy Rathore (remake of Telugu movie, Vikramarkudu) and Son of Sardaar (remake of Telugu movie, Maryada Ramanna). Both the original movies are directed by S.S Rajamouli.”- Khaanbhai

14. “ Drishyam was just a copy-paste remake.” – the_watcher_13

15. “Sangharsh – a remake of Silence Of The Lambs. Though the writer of the film, Tanuja Chandra, claims the film was based on a similar criminal case.” – Bruh_English_0309

