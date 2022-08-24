The teaser for Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha just released. It's an action-thriller showcasing the face-off between a tough cop Vikram, Saif Ali Khan, and a dreaded gangster Vedha, Hrithik Roshan.

"Acche aur bure mein chunna toh bada aasaan hota hai na Sir, lekin ee kahani mein toh dono bure hai" this dialogue by Hrithik Roshan describes the entire premises of the story. It's a film about good and evil and how you become what you choose.

It's an official Hindi remake of the Tamil movie of the same name starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. So it would be interesting to see if the Bollywood stars are able to do justice to the original blockbuster.

Fans are just as excited as we are for the movie.

The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and others and will be coming to theatres on 30th September 2022.

