The thing about being a fan of an actor's is that how you can never truly watch enough of them! I mean, think back to the times you saw your favourite actor appear in a cameo, we bet you wanted to see more of them, didn't you?

Which is why we've compiled a list of cameos that had us all wanting to see more of the celeb in the said role. Here, take a look at what we're talking about:

1. Irrfan Khan - Haider

Though Khan's was already an extended cameo, it was so well done, we couldn't take our eyes off of him! And could we have expected any less of him? Absolutely not.

2. Aditi Rao Hydari - Fitoor

Aditi Rao Hydari played a past version of Begum (later played by Tabu), but oh boy, did she look stunning while doing so. We wouldn't have minded a longer flashback, TBH.

3. Shah Rukh Khan - Laal Singh Chaddha

It's Shah Rukh Khan's sheer charm and presence that had the audience thrilled at his appearance in Laal Singh Chaddha. And we get it, any role he steps into turns to gold. The entirety of him being on a screen is generally a moment of magic, if you ask me!

People Going Mad For Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo In Laal Singh Chaddha 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wHHpOnNOnU — Main Hoon Don 2.0 (@SRKIANS4EVER2) August 11, 2022

4. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan - Ki and Ka

It's always cute to see Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan play a couple in movies. In fact, it only seems to have gotten more and more adorable with time! So seeing them in Ki and Ka was obviously just as endearing.

5. Ranbir Kapoor - PK

Ranbir Kapoor's fanbase probably lost their cool for a quick second when he appeared in the final scene as alien number 2. It was just a very cute, quirky and fun scene, and Ranbir Kapoor did quite a job as PK's alien acquaintance. They definitely could have extended his cameo!

6. Shah Rukh Khan - Luck By Chance

What's a better way to do a cameo than to have the wisest, most thought provoking lines to say? Shah Rukh Khan came in with a bunch of friends and left Vikram with golden advice, they might as well have written him in as a full fledged character as a friend to Vikram!

7. Amitabh Bachchan - English Vinglish

I am personally a really big fan of Mr. Amitabh Bachchan's. So, the fact that he showed up in English Vinglish as a warm ally to Shashi, only made me realise why I've always loved his work so much. He can work wonders in a minute or two onscreen. And we're here for it!

8. Hrithik Roshan - Don 2

Name a better tiny twist than seeing Hrithik Roshan pull of his mask only for us to realise that it is really Don. I mean, we all probably saw it coming, but it was still badass to watch two cool actors play the same character.

