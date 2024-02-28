Even the most simplistic sentences can generate the most heart-rendering emotions if used in the right context and spoken with the right intensity. There’s a reason why SRK’s monologue from Chak De! India remains as iconic as it is. Or, Amrish Puri conceding to Simran’s marriage to Raj in DDLJ’s climax sequence gets celebrated to this day. Sometimes, a scene just happens to hit all the right chords.

Over the years, many films and TV shows have produced dialogues in the most crucial moments of the story that got immortalised and continued to stay with people for whatever reasons. People on X are recalling exactly those iconic line deliveries –

1. Pathaan

2. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

“woh bade hain, buzurg hain, lekin dil todne ka haq unko bhi nahi hai" this breaks me every godamn time 😭pic.twitter.com/sKXZ4XBPWs https://t.co/0PkODMo2au — ً u. 🍉 (@ixumakantx) February 20, 2024

3. Thappad

once anupama chopra said “it’s almost like vikram slaps amrita awake from a slumber and then it becomes impossible for her to fall back into the facade of domestic tranquility in which she is a second-class citizen” this movie should be shown to average entitled desi man for free https://t.co/HrNjvsFbov pic.twitter.com/enczxl2gHL — desiburgerbacha (@shortiekiddo28) February 21, 2024

4. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

"Why didn’t you tell her? Bellatrix. You knew it was me. You didn’t say anything.” https://t.co/y82KUBka1B pic.twitter.com/PHrayjAvue — J. (@hjpxdlm) February 18, 2024

5. Veer-Zaara

6. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia bhatt was so Insane for this injected Hans wala safed in my veins since then 🤍 pic.twitter.com/fXKeGrowtT https://t.co/6V6lt3CwMg — aloo🥔 (@mashed_potato33) February 21, 2024

7. One 2 Ka 4

i think about this once a day pic.twitter.com/Dv7t9B0RX8 https://t.co/rcSyRor5Fp — misssexypayal (@misssexypayaI) February 21, 2024

8. Hereditary

9. Game of Thrones

10. Dil Dhadakne Do

11. Mohabbatein

since i just rewatched. this line is fresh in my mind. pic.twitter.com/IYc0kq8lcL https://t.co/FcwlabM1ON — navi (@thoughtsofshah) February 19, 2024

12. The Dark Knight

13. Bajirao Mastani

14. The Truman Show

We need art. Art makes life worthwhile. Which one remains the closest to you?