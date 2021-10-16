This year has given us a lot of brilliant OTT content, and part of what makes a web series great is the script. Dialogues are the soul of a show, elevating art from the ground up. It can truly make or break a series, so here are some of the best dialogues from shows that came out online in 2021.

1. Srikant from The Family Man Season 2

I think JK is like a cockroach - koi bhi situation survive kar jaega.

2. Rani from Bombay Begums

I want you to know that you don't have to do anything to please a boy, okay? Fuck that asshole...You need to own your life. Risk your life for your art. Not for some stupid boy.

3. Babur from The Empire

Zindagi maut se kitna hi ladd le, jeet toh aakhir maut ki hi hoti hai.

4. Rani Bharti From Maharani

Humse pachas so litre dhood dualo, 500 gobar ka gowtta banalo, par ek din main itne file pe unguta lagana na, humse nahi hopayega.

5. SK Sir from Aspirants

Yeh UPSC ka exam na physically hi nahi mentally bhi choos leta hai. Palat ke dekhoge zindagi ka 6 saal gayab. Mehnat koi nahi dekhta. Log aayenge failure ka medal daalenge aur bolenge sincere nahi tha.

6. Lily from Bombay Begums

Zindagi ne ek mauka diya hai, toh apun jo chahte hain vahi karenge. Samjhauta nahi karenge... achut nahi hai apun, izzat chahte hain.

7. Amrita Singh from Grahan

Sach hamesha jaisa dikhta hai, waisa hota nahi, aur woh samay ke saath apna roop badalta rehta hai.

8. Peeplika from A Married Woman

Tum caterpillar se butterfly ban gayi ho. Waapas cocoon mein kaise jaogi?

9. JK from The Family Man Season 2

Main desh ke liye marr sakta hoon, lekin politics ke liye nahin yaar.

10. Jeetu from Kota Factory Season 2

Publicity hum nahin result karega.

11. Jeetu from Kota Factory season 2

Aim bolna shuru karo. Aim. Sapne dekhe jaate hai, aim achieve kiye jaate hai.