The festival of Diwali illuminates everything it touches and the big screen is no exception. For years, Bollywood films have captured the essence of the festival of lights and love with scenes that have been immortalized on screens forever.

From extravagantly beautiful sets to rangolis and scrumptious meals, all with beautiful stories transpiring in the forefront. Here are some iconic scenes that have immortalized Diwali.

Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham

There is nothing more true to the spirit of Diwali than homecoming. Kabhie Khushi Khabhi Gham captures the essence of returning home for Diwali ki chhuti to feast on some laddoos and hug mom.

The Raichand family, in all their envious glory, do pooja on Diwali. Nandini, the matriarch of the house, senses something only to be greeted by her son. Although our festivities are not as glorious as the Raichands’, almost all of us staying away from home know the feeling.

2. Chaachi 420

Kamal Haasan’s 1997 classic Chachi 420 has one Diwali moment that served as a major driving force for the plot.

The titular character scores the job as a governess for his own daughter, played by a young Fatima Sana Shaikh, by rescuing her when an errant firecracker injures her.

3. Vaastav

Yes, it is the iconic ‘pacchass tola’ scene from the Sanjay Dutt-starrer Vaastav. The scene shows Sanjay Dutt’s character Raghu coming out of his hide-out on the occasion of Diwali to meet his family. Raghu dramatically advances through the local mafia levels to become a feared gangster.

Unsurprisingly, his family does not support his decisions in life. But despite this, he still pays them a visit every Diwali while decked out in gold. In the scene with Reema Lagu, his mother, Raghu explains the value of his gold chain as he mouths the dialogue: “Ye dekh pacchass tola!”

4. Hum Aapke Hain Koun

The extravagant film is a beautiful reminder of simpler times of the 80s and family dramas. Adorned with melodious songs, Dikhtana is one which you cannot resist.

The song arrives in the film during Diwali when the news of Renuka Shahane’s character’s pregnancy is broken to the audience.

5. Mohabbatein

The 2000 release is an iconic film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Its Diwali scene is remembered for the drama and chaos. The scene was set against the backdrop of all six leads, previously terrified of confessing their feelings in front of Bachchan’s character, ultimately doing so.

In an iconic way, SRK emerges with the dhol singing the lines “duniya mein kitni hai nafratein” with Udit Narayan’s vocals going in perfect sync.

6. Aisha

Aisha, played by Sonam Kapoor, is well-known for her looks and style in the film. At the Diwali party, her resentment toward her best friend’s girlfriend is on full display.

When everyone requests Aarti to sing a song at the family Diwali party, Aisha dislikes that Aarti is good. She subtly implies that she wants Aarti to leap into a deep well to show her views about that.

7. Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya

In the movie, starring Tabu, Juhi Chawla, Govinda, and Chandrachur Singh, there is a song about Diwali and the holiday celebrations.

The song is a pure dance number, thanks to Govinda, and makes you want to dance like him too. The entire neighborhood congregating on a street lit by diyas is shown in the song Aayi Hai Diwali.

8. Gulaal

In Gulaal, Diwali is set to a disturbing climax. Kay Kay Menon must engage in combat with his adversaries as he prepares to build and rule a separate state for Rajputs. When Abhimanyu Singh is killed, Raj Singh Chaudhary is persuaded by Menon to run in his place in college elections.

His victory inflicts immense grief. His rival, Ayesha Mohan, cunningly induces Menon to make her the party’s leader. When Kiran reveals her true self and starts a mutiny, Menon hides behind the gulaal mask for his goals. However, the climax marks the disobedience and rebellion of Chaudhary.

9. Sadma

The Diwali sequence in this Sridevi film was as heartwarming as the movie was heartbreaking. Sridevi and Kamaal Hassan light sparklers and crackers to celebrate Diwali.

This happens shortly after he decides to take her to his home in Ooty to take care of her. The scene features the song Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le.

10. Taare Zameen Par

There are many heartbreaking moments in this film, filled with audiences bawling their eyes out. It’s the sad story of many neurodivergent children in an ableist society and education system.

Ishaan is unable to celebrate Diwali, upset with his family’s decision of sending him to a boarding school. We see him sitting glum, while the rest of his family and neighborhood celebrate Diwali by bursting crackers, which he used to enjoy.

11. Swades

Even though there was bijli in Rampur, they decided to decorate the town with diyas and sparkled the space with candles. Diwali is the festival of lights, best celebrated in an eco-friendly way.

Shah Rukh Khan’s dance and music under nature’s very own beaming lights, the tara, is beautiful.