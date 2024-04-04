The thing about a witty easter egg is they guarantee a smile. Like a forbidden secret, you’re cognizant of. Something that lies outside the scope of a film, a clever reference generally about the actor’s previous work or their personal life. You know, the only good thing about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was Bhagyashree’s cameo and the Maine Pyar Kiya reference.

Zee5 YouTube

Zee5 YouTube

Speaking of which, easter eggs have been very common in Hindi movies. Cinema Rare (@CinemaRare), a page dedicated to film buffs, asked people about the best easter eggs in movies and shows. And the responses are legit very cool. Take a look –

1. Duplicate

2. Kick

3. 12th Fail

4. Golmaal Returns

The reason Ajay Devgn says "jale pe salt mat chidak" is because RGV's Aag, Raju Chacha & Cash all were disasters. Shreyas Talpade's coming timing is just brilliant. What a meta reference! Kudos to Ajay as well for taking his failures humorously. https://t.co/nW3Gy5o0Jc pic.twitter.com/kQVycWsTLd — Hriday (Fan-Account) (@Hriday1812) April 3, 2024

5. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

In Phir bhi dil hai Hindustani's title song, SRK did his iconic pose wearing the outfits from his previous movies. The lyrics are "kabhi nayi packet mein beche tumko cheez purani" https://t.co/z0o7CF1p7h pic.twitter.com/MUshaU86rv — Amber (@BeydardiRaja) April 3, 2024

6. Housefull 3

7. Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Maine Pyar Kiya



In Hum Aapke Hain Koun, when Prem (Salman Khan) is trying to hide his brother’s shoes for the joota chupai, he gets a call to distract him.



The woman on the call says she is his lover from a previous birth, and calls herself Suman.… pic.twitter.com/KCZBEzsGFY — Dr Gunjan Deshpande MRCSEd, FICO (UK), FAICO, DNB (@drgunjand) April 2, 2024

8. Hulchul

Sunil Shetty calls Paresh Rawal's character "Babu bhaiya" from the climax scene of the film Hulchul https://t.co/qLbuzGMvTO pic.twitter.com/3Ws0dyhRgA — Jᴀʜɪɴ Kʜɪʟᴀᴅɪ (@Jahhhin_Cena) April 3, 2024

9. Andaz Apna Apna

10. Dulha Mil Gaya

this part of the song referencing SRKs and Sushmita movies was honestly genius pic.twitter.com/tWINZbOJAq https://t.co/YSsAZsyw90 — 𝙎.𝙆 (@shak3342) April 3, 2024

PS – Didn’t realise SRK has delivered so many banger easter eggs over the years.