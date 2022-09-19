Just like the 90s are an era that is loved and looked to for inspiration, the 2000s are too. I mean, the rom-com films of that time are some of the best kinds of films Bollywood has given us. They’re a great comfort watch!

Which is why we’ve compiled and ranked 10 of the best rom-coms from the 2000s, so you can revisit the past and maybe pick up a movie to watch over the weekend. Here, take a look:

1. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na was literally the perfect blend of romance and comedy. It had the warmth that we all look for when we curl up to watch a romantic film and the lightheartedness we need when things get a little too mushy. So, how could we not have put it right on top of this list?

2. Jab We Met

From its beautiful songs to the heartwarming storyline, Jab We Met may have left us a little annoyed with Geet’s (Kareena Kapoor) over-zealous attitude, but at the end of the day, her and Aditya’s (Shahid Kapoor) evolution was stunning to watch. And yes, of course, so was their love story.

3. Hum Tum

Hum Tum made us all realize that sometimes the best love stories take years to brew and blossom. But please don’t take this as a sign to call that boy who made you cry 10,000 times, because that’s a whole other thing. Rhea (Rani Mukherji) and Karan’s (Saif Ali Khan) chemistry plus friendship is definitely a spectacle of a sort!

4. Cheeni Kum

Then the 2000s gave us Cheeni Kum. A brilliant representation of what a mature and slow love story looks like. I mean, the film’s plot and screenplay are like a beautiful one-pot meal slowly simmering over a gas stove!

5. I Hate Luv Stories

If you’re looking for a film that’ll give you a hint of magic along with that love story you’ve sat down for, then I Hate Luv Stories is the perfect watch for you. I mean who doesn’t want to see two people fall for each other unexpectedly?

6. Salaam Namaste

Released in 2005, Salaam Namaste gave us the adult relationship we all dreamt of at some point, as kids. I mean, both Ambar (Preity Zinta) and Nikhil (Saif Ali Khan) were two people who had goals and ambition and made a conscious decision to move in together to give their feelings a chance, how cool does that sound?

7. Break Ke Baad

Imran Khan’s character in Break Ke Baad, Abhay, is still a pretty relevant and cool example for many people. He teaches how to love a person to your heart’s fullest capacity. He understood Aaliya (Deepika Padukone) so well and loved her in a way where he actually let her go and live out her dreams properly. How cute is that?

8. Band Baja Baaraat

Band Baja Baaraat is definitely a great go-to for when you want to watch a rom-com with lots of sparks and enthusiasm. Because what is love, if not starting a wedding-planning business with someone you get along with well, only to fall deeply in love with them? The whole story is full of enthusiasm and spontaneity.

9. Bunty Aur Babli

Okay, we know that it isn’t practical or ideal to fall in love with the person you’re scamming the world with. But c’mon admit it, you loved watching Vimmi (Rani Mukherji) and Rakesh (Abhishek Bachchan) on their adventures.

10. Kismat Konnection

If you’re a bit of an astrology geek, then we bet you loved Kismat Konnection back when it was released. Because, TBH, some of us like the idea of falling in love and it being a part of some grand plan. I know, I know, it’s highly unlikely but still…a girl can dream.

Bring this genre back, please! I just want to wear my ugly pyjamas and watch a solid rom-com.