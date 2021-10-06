Our mood changes 24 frames per second, literally. One time we'd just deep dive into the emotions of the songs allowing the lyrics to stab us and the other time pull up our boots to set the dance floor in our friend's house party on fire.

Luckily, the jukebox of 2021 had a blend of both. So, today, we've compiled a list of the finest Hindi songs of 2021 from all genres that you should add to your playlist!

1. Ranjha

A song that expresses a bittersweet feeling while bidding goodbye to the love of your life is sung by B Praak and Jasleen Royal and penned by Anvita Dutt. Ranjha has been featured on the Billboard Global Excl US charts!

2. Raataan Lambiyan

This song which proclaims how the nights feel longer without the one you love is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur. It will make you miss that special someone even more. This song has been featured on the Billboard Global Excl US charts too!

3. Baarish Ki Jaaye

The soulful song Baarish Ki Jaaye from Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sunanda Sharma's album gives a whole new meaning to love.

4. Chhor Denge

Chhor Denge, a song sung by Parampara Tandon with Nora Fatehi and Ehan Bhat, is nothing short of an addiction!

5. Shor Machega

The power packed song Shor Machega from the film Mumbai Saga is like the OG Yo Yo Honey Singh delivered song we've been waiting for!

6. Saiyaan Ji

Saiyaan Ji, delivered by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar, offers a loopy rhythm that no desi house party DJ would skip to play!

7. Nadiyon Paar

Nadiyon Paar from the movie Roohi featuring Janhvi Kapoor is nothing short of a dance anthem of 2021!

8. Lut Gaye

Tanishk Bagchi's romantic ballad, starring Emraan Hashmi, is ready to satiate our inner aashiq.

9. Param Sundari

The legendary A. R. Rahman composed this sizzling song, which is sung by Shreya Ghoshal. The hottest dance track of the year belongs to Kriti Sanon!

10. Paani Paani

Badshah and Aastha Gill, the power duo, are back with the stunning Jacqueline Fernandez, and they're now on our party playlist.

11. Saath Kya Nibhaoge

Saath Kya Nibhaoge sung by Tony Kakkar & Altaaf Raja featuring Sonu Sood & Niddhi Agerwal in the music video is a 'song on loop' for the heartbroken souls.

12. Is Qadar

Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval’s Is Qadar will teleport you to the time love was the only emotion you felt with the unmatched intensity.

13. Milaa Yun

Milaa Yun from the movie Haseen Dillruba is a reminder that perhaps love is waiting for you on the other side of the tunnel of despair.

14. Phisal Jaa Tu

The song Phisal Jaa Tu from the film Haseen Dillruba is like a happy-go-lucky wave hitting us, reminding us that it's okay to follow your heart sometimes.

15. Lakeeran

Lakeeran from Haseen Dillruba is an ideal song for 'sad boi hours' in your 2 am playlist.

16. Marjaawaan

Marjaawaan sung by Gurnazar & Asees Kaur from the movie BellBottom starring Akshay Kumar & Vaani Kapoor expresses a lifelong promise of love.

17. Tum Aaogey

Tum Aaogey, a heartfelt song written by Amaal Mallik for the film Bell Bottom, expresses our feelings via music when words fail us.

18. Rihaayi De

Rihaayi De, composed and sung by A.R.Rahman with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, conveys the sensation of the protagonist being trapped despite the fact that others around her are celebrating.

Which is your favourite from the list? Let us know in the comments below.