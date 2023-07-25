Off late, Bollywood music has been quite depressing in terms of lyrics. What with songs like Sheila ki jawani and Munnis badnaami topping the charts in Bollywood. These songs became the selling points of their films but really lowered the bar as far as lyrics are concerned.
But all is not lost when it comes to Bollywood music. Our lyricists haven’t completely disappointed us. There have been many songs in the past 6 years that we still cherish and listen to on repeat. Songs that are still close to our hearts and have soothed us in times of need. Rockstar, for instance, is one movie whose music was stellar and we still play it on loop.
Similarly, there have been many more such songs with really soulful and meaningful lyrics that reinstate our belief that there’s much more to Bollywood music than just Munnis and Sheilas.
Here are 20 such soulful Bollywood songs that speak directly to our souls:
1. Pashmina
Movie: Fitoor (2016)
Lyrics: Swanand Kirkire
Watch the full song here.
2. Nadaan Parindey
Movie: Rockstar (2011)
Lyrics: Irshad Kamil
Watch the full song here.
Check Out – 90’s Hindi POP Songs
3. Khwabon Ke Parindey
Movie: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)
Lyrics: Javed Akhtar
Watch the full song here.
4. Nain Parindey
Movie: Lafangey Parindey (2010)
Lyrics: Swanand Kirkire
Watch the full song here.
Check Out – Senseless Hindi Songs
5. Aayat
Movie: Bajirao Mastani (2015)
Lyrics: A.M. Turaz
Watch the full song here.
6. Iktara
Movie: Wake Up Sid (2009)
Lyrics: Javed Akhtar
Watch the full song here.
Check Out – Best Hindi Songs Of 2021
7. Phir Le Aaya Dil
Movie: Barfi (2012)
Lyrics: Sayeed Quadri
Watch the full song here.
8. Sham
Movie: Aisha (2010)
Lyrics: Javed Akhtar
Watch the full song here.
Check Out – Memorable Songs From Web Series
9. Hairat
Movie: Anjaana Anjaani (2010)
Lyrics: Vishal Dadlani
Watch the full song here.
10. Saibo
Movie: Shor In The City (2010)
Lyrics: Sameer Anjaan, Priya Panchal
Watch the full song here.
11. Sawaar Loon
Movie: Lootera (2013)
Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya
Watch the full song here.
12. Khul Kabhi
Movie: Haider (2014)
Lyrics: Gulzar
Watch the full song here.
13. Tum Ho
Movie: Rockstar (2011)
Lyrics: Irshad Kamil
Watch the full song here.
14. Kabira
Movie: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)
Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya
Watch the full song here.
15. Raabta
Movie: Agent Vinod (2012)
Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya
Watch the full song here.
16. Tu Kisi Rail Si
Movie: Masaan (2015)
Lyrics: Varun Grover
Watch the full song here.
17. Patakha Guddi
Movie: Highway (2014)
Lyrics: Irshad Kamil
Watch the full song here.
18. Madno
Movie: Lamhaa (2010)
Lyrics: Sayeed Qadri
Watch the full song here.
19. Moh Moh Ke Dhaage
Movie: Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015)
Lyrics: Varun Grover
Watch the full song here.
20. Sapna Jahan
Movie: Brothers (2015)
Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya
Watch the full song here.
Thank you for keeping our faith in Bollywood music alive!
Design Credits: Nishant Patel