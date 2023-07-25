Off late, Bollywood music has been quite depressing in terms of lyrics. What with songs like Sheila ki jawani and Munnis badnaami topping the charts in Bollywood. These songs became the selling points of their films but really lowered the bar as far as lyrics are concerned.

But all is not lost when it comes to Bollywood music. Our lyricists haven’t completely disappointed us. There have been many songs in the past 6 years that we still cherish and listen to on repeat. Songs that are still close to our hearts and have soothed us in times of need. Rockstar, for instance, is one movie whose music was stellar and we still play it on loop.

Similarly, there have been many more such songs with really soulful and meaningful lyrics that reinstate our belief that there’s much more to Bollywood music than just Munnis and Sheilas.

Here are 20 such soulful Bollywood songs that speak directly to our souls:

1. Pashmina

Movie: Fitoor (2016)

Lyrics: Swanand Kirkire

2. Nadaan Parindey

Movie: Rockstar (2011)

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

3. Khwabon Ke Parindey

Movie: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

4. Nain Parindey

Movie: Lafangey Parindey (2010)

Lyrics: Swanand Kirkire

5. Aayat

Movie: Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Lyrics: A.M. Turaz

6. Iktara

Movie: Wake Up Sid (2009)

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

7. Phir Le Aaya Dil

Movie: Barfi (2012)

Lyrics: Sayeed Quadri

8. Sham

Movie: Aisha (2010)

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

9. Hairat

Movie: Anjaana Anjaani (2010)

Lyrics: Vishal Dadlani

10. Saibo

Movie: Shor In The City (2010)

Lyrics: Sameer Anjaan, Priya Panchal

11. Sawaar Loon

Movie: Lootera (2013)

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

12. Khul Kabhi

Movie: Haider (2014)

Lyrics: Gulzar

13. Tum Ho

Movie: Rockstar (2011)

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

14. Kabira

Movie: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

15. Raabta

Movie: Agent Vinod (2012)

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

16. Tu Kisi Rail Si

Movie: Masaan (2015)

Lyrics: Varun Grover

17. Patakha Guddi

Movie: Highway (2014)

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

18. Madno

Movie: Lamhaa (2010)

Lyrics: Sayeed Qadri

19. Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

Movie: Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015)

Lyrics: Varun Grover

20. Sapna Jahan

Movie: Brothers (2015)

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Thank you for keeping our faith in Bollywood music alive!

Design Credits: Nishant Patel