Remember those days when we used to listen to Euphoria, Lucky Ali , Falguni Pathak, Bombay Vikings and Bombay Rockers? Those were the days of good tasteful music, with little sexual innuendos (I say little because what do you think Channe ki khet me was about?). They didn’t have to use dirty words to make their songs sell. It was all about rhythm and music in its best form. Ah! Those were the days of pure auditory bliss minus the gaali galoch and noise in the music industry today.

So, let’s take a musical trip down memory lane and revisit the songs that made us ’90s kids croon and swoon:

1. Kya Soorat Hai -Bombay Vikings

We got introduced to pop via Bombay Vikings, and this song couldn’t have done a better job at it.

2. Pari Hun Main -Suneeta Rao

A beautiful voice and this song had all the feels to make a girl feel good, like a pari.

3. Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein- Leslie Lewis

One of the few good remixes, and the ultimate sensual old hindi song. Also, isn’t the video just so beautiful?

4. Leja Leja Re -Ustad Sultan Khan and Shreya Ghoshal

His voice combined with Shreya Ghhoshal's nazakhat makes for a beautiful melody and we can't have enough of the video.

5. Yaad Piya Ki- Falguni Pathak

I’m pretty sure all you lovely closet Falguni fans have tried and copied the steps once, at least.

6. Tanha Dil -Shaan

The song that was our go-to song when missing that special one. Ah! Teenage!

7. Woh Chali Woh Chali -Bombay Vikings

Bombay Vikings were pretty rad and this song was just wonderful.

8. Ishq Tadpave- Sukhbir

This is an evergreen song that still plays on every shaadi ka DJ and every daaru party.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FEO7pinYkwM

9. Dil Le Gayi- Jassi

The prelude is absolutely groovy and makes you get into the bhangra mode. One of the best and most hit old Hindi songs of all time.

10. Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha- Bally Sagoo and Malkit Singh

The palm-rubbing step, Jas Arora and Malaika Arora Khan! A complete WOW!

11. Teri Taan Yaad Satave -Bombay Rockers

This Danish/Indian duo had an amazingly fresh style which made their first album a super hit and made this song stay.

12. Kabhi Aana Tu Meri Galli -Euphoria

Delivering hits like Maaeri , Dhoom pichak dhoom and many more, these guys were beyond awesome!

13. O Sanam- Lucky Ali

This guy revolutionised music with his smooth velvet voice, his videos and the songs he made. This sad hindi song is one of the most beautiful hits of the 90s.

14. Kala Sha Kala- Annamika

This song is a must at every sangeet! Well, at least it used to be.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJ8EnjbxUNI

15. Tunak Tunak Tun- Daler Mehendi

Don't deny it guys. You absolutely love this song, and you can't help but do the step the moment you hear the song playing from a distance.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vTIIMJ9tUc8

16. Ek Glassy- Hard Kaur

Hard Kaur’s first hit song, it had all the ‘hep’ you needed at that time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JL2sFRxp8ZY

17. Kawa Kawa- Monsoon Wedding

The song that had all the feel of a wholesome Punjabi wedding.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FNJjoAwN–I

18. Bottalan Sharab Diyan- Bally Sagoo

No matter how many Honey Singhs and Badshahs come and go, some Punjabi songs never die, do they?

19. Chaiya Chaiya- Dil Se

Malaika and Shah Rukh grooving on a moving train with beautiful music from Rahman – This song can never fail to make us move.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQmrmVs10X8

20. Ole Ole- Yeh Dillagi

The video might be a little too hilarious for today, but we are pretty sure you can’t stop yourself from doing THE step.

21. Jine Mera Dil Luteya- Jazzy B and Apache Indian

With a whole new swagger added by Apache Indian, this song was the perfect amalgamation of desi Punjabi lyrics with some really cool English ones.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7MyJ0m0m8wU

22. Hum Naye Geet Sunaye- VIVA

The song that launched India’s first all-girls band courtesy of a talent show on V Channel. We all danced to it in school for some function or the other.

23. Tan Tana Tan- Judwa

Another song with some really embarrassing dance moves but nonetheless, it gets us grooving, and that's what music is supposed to do, right?

24. Aankhon me- Aryans

The Aryans were the shiz back then yo! We can never thank them enough for giving us Shahid Kapoor and some soothing romantic music.

25. Made In India -Alisha Chinai

Ah! This introduced us to the beautiful princess-like Alisha and the smoldering hot Milind Soman. The song that was responsible for the sexual awakening of an entire generation.

26. Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast -Mohra

The song that was sung by every gali ka majnu. We might call it silly now, but you can’t deny grooving to it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DdGC7MRpYIo

27. Piya Basanti -Ustad Sultan Khan and Chitra

A beautiful song with Chitra’s beautiful, high octave melody and Ustad Sultan’s deep, smooth voice.

28. Angel Eyes -Raghav

The really cute guy who stole our hearts with his deep dimples and sung to us this beautiful song. Every girl thought it was for her. *I did*

29. Yaaron -KK

Farewells, senti-friendship videos, the end of a college trip – This song has always been there to express everything we ever wanted to say about friends and friendships.

30. Deewana Tera -Sonu Nigam

One of Sonu Nigam’s earliest, this song is one of his best one till date.

31. Meri Neend Ud Gayi- Band Of Boys

Five cute men who could sing and swoop you right off your feet. Ah! What a perfect combo!

32. Tu -Sonu Nigam

Wow. I had almost forgotten this song! Sonu Nigam, we miss listening to you often.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OVI6Uzh5Las

33. Nigodi Kaisi Jawani -Ila Arun

Never have I ever seen Ila Arun like I have in this video.

34. Ho Gayi Hai Mohabbat- Shibani Kashyap and Aslam

A song that gets forgotten easily, but give it a listen once and it transports you to another time and place.

35. Deewane- Shweta Shetty

With a deep husky, earthy voice, this badass lady was a pleasant surprise for the Hindi pop scene.

36. Gori Teri Aankhein -Lucky Ali and Kavita Krishna Murthy

This melodious song from the duo is just so soothing to the ears. It gives this warm feeling every time you listen to it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wb2E2Nh2Stk

37. Purani Jeans -Ali Haider

This one makes me so nostalgic. Still so apt, right?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wbh8MkI9zo4

38. Aja Piya Tohe Pyar Du

The song that gave us all the sexy feels.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jrJXF9ojfx4

39. Nacahange Saari Raat -Stereo Nation

With a badass piercing and the perfect groove for a pop star, Stereo Nation nailed it with this song.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oq1wdDoVz_k

40. Tera Mera Pyar- Kumar Sanu

When we first spotted the gorgeousness known as Nimrat Kaur!

41. Ab Ke Sawan Aise Barse -Shubha Mudgal

Have you heard anyone with a voice as powerful and full of energy other than Shubha Mudgal? This song still makes for a great companion during rains.

42. Let The Music Play -Shamur

Another classy Punjabi and English mix. Memories of dancing on it, on a dirty DJ, at a shaadi flooding in!

43. Maaeri- Euphoria

What a beautiful melody! Do give the MTV Unplugged version a listen too.

44. Chana Ve Ghar -Kunal Ganjawala

One of Kunal Ganjawala’s first songs, we loved tapping our feet to this.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kkD3YFCZ0Cc

45. Piya Re Piya Re -Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

How can anyone have a teenage without this great legend? He is awesomeness personified.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ZpqbBKaNmA

46. Aafreen Aafreen- Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Another legendary song. Just can’t get enough of his wonderful voice.

47. Duur -Strings

This Pakistani band presented us with some really good songs, and this is one of them.

48. Thodi Si Toh Lift Kara De -Adnan Sami

This song and the step man! Anywhere you hear it and your hands lift up automatically.

49. Sayonee- Junoon

This was one cult band and this, a cult song.

50. Breathless- Shankar Mahadevan

One of the best Hindi songs from the 90s hits. All of us have tried singing this song innumerable times and failed miserably each time. Only Shankar Mahadevan could do it!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=71RRcv5Jci0

Those were truly the wonder years! And here’s 20 years of glorious Indipop in one amazing video: