Bappi Lahiri or Alokesh Lahiri was one of the most prominent names in Bollywood. And despite the music director's unfortunate demise, his work continues to live on forever and be a shining representation of our film industry in more ways than one.

The actor was born in Calcutta, West Bengal into a family and household that was already well acquainted with classical music and Shyama Sangeet. So it's no surprise that he began learning the tabla at the age of 3, and began working in films at 19!

The singer and musician was a pioneer of the Disco genre, especially in the 1980s. He debuted by composing music for Nanha Shikari (1973) and his career finally took off with Tahir Husain's Hindi film, Zakhmee (1975). And so, here we are looking back at some of the most memorable music created by him. Because there is surely, an abundance of it. Take a look.

1. Tamma Tamma Loge - Thanedaar (1990)

You know your work is legendary when a) You get to witness the remake of one of your songs and b) You are a part of creating the remake as well. The original score features Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, whereas the remake, Tamma Tamma Again from Badrinath Ki Dulhania, features Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. And both make for excellent dance songs with their upbeat vibe.

2. Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re - Saaheb (1985)

You've got to admit, no one can ever forget the beats of the songs by Bappi da. This applies to Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re too. Starring Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh, the song is loaded with disco music and beats, that we simply cannot forget. Not to mention, its remake for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, that Bappi Lahiri also had a hand in creating, is just as great and iconic.

3. Jimmy Jimmy Ajaa Ajaa - Disco Dancer (1982)

Another great disco song, Jimmy Jimmy Ajaa Ajaa, was also a career milestone for actor Mithun Chakraborty. And no matter how many remixes of the song came along, the original has stayed a classic, for obvious reasons!

4. Raat Baaqi - Namak Halaal (1982)

Raat Baaqi was sung by Asha Bhosle, written by Anjaan and composed by Bappi Lahiri. It is another one of those songs that you remember long after you've heard them. It's catchy and sooner or later, you will end up humming it.

5. Chalte Chalte - Chalte Chalte (1976)

Unlike the other more fast paced songs that the artist has created, Chalte Chalte, is a romantic song which has a nostalgic quality to it. How many times have we heard our parents hum the song and vibed to it along with them? Too many to count!

6. I Am A Disco Dancer - Disco Dancer (1982)

I Am A Disco Dancer was and still is an incredibly dance-worthy song. It was such a huge hit, that it crossed geographical borders and became extremely popular in Russia and other former Soviet Union countries.

7. Ooh La La - The Dirty Picture (2011)

One of his more recent pieces, was the song Ooh La La. And I think we can all agree to the fact that it was one of the most popular numbers from The Dirty Picture. What with it's iconic Bollywood beats and lyrics.

8. Tune Maari Entriyaan - Gunday (2014)

Also another great, catchy Bollywood song. Tune Maari Entriyaan has been voiced by KK, Bappi Lahiri, Neeti Mohan and Vishal Dadlani and is definitely one of those songs that you'll find yourself jamming to with your best friend when you're in the mood for fun Bollywood music.

9. Inteha Ho Gayi - Sharaabi (1984)

Needless to say, Inteha Ho Gayi is also a great classic song that you cannot skip if you're looking back on Bappi Lahiri's best work!

10. Jalta Hai Jiya Mera - Zakhmee (1975)

Honestly, listening to this song has made me realise just how interesting Bappi Lahiri's songs were, both in terms of the composition and the lyrics. No wonder, most of them were hits.

11. Kaliyon Ka Chaman - Jyoti (1981)

Kaliyon Ka Chaman was obviously popular. I mean it later had a remake made of it as well!

12. Chahiye Thoda Pyaar - Lahu Ke Do Rang (1979)

A romantic number, Chahiye Thoda Pyaar's lyrics are more than memorable. I mean does anyone else remember the 'Jai kali kalkatte vali. Tera vachan na jaye khali. Bacha log are bajao tali,' part more than the rest?

13. Jawaani-e-Janeman - Namak Halaal (1982)

And how can forget Jawaani-e-Janeman? The song that launched Parveen Babi's career into a higher trajectory and made disco even more of a trend in India.

14. Sochna Kya - Ghayal (1990)

Granted the song has been inspired by Kaoma's Lambada. But it didn't fail to deliver great music in Bollywood!

15. Boombai Nagariya - Taxi No 9211 (2006)

Bombai Nagaria has been sung by Bappi Lahiri and is one of the newer songs that the musician worked on. The music is by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani. But, call it magic, talent or hard work (or all of it) but the song was a pretty big hit when it had released. In fact it was one of the most popular tracks from the film.

Thank you for all these wonderful songs, Bappi Lahiri.