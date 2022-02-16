The iconic music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri passed away today, leaving behind a huge void in the film and music industry. Known for his gold jewellery and iconic disco numbers like Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re and Auva Auva, he was one of the most prominent names in the music industry in the 80s.

Let's take a look at some of his iconic moments in time.

1. When Bappi Lahiri met Michael Jackson

Bappi Lahiri met the "King of Pop" Michael Jackson during the latter's Mumbai tour in 1996. The popstar noticed Lahiri's gold chain with the Ganesha pendant and told him that he liked his song, Jimmy Jimmy. He was the only Indian musician invited to attend Jackson's live show in Mumbai in 1996.

2. When he sued Dr. Dre

Bappi Lahiri sued the famous rapper, Dr. Dre for lifting his song Kaliyon Ka Chaman in the album Addictive, in 2002, a stand never taken by an Indian singer before. Later, he was given credits for the song.

3. When he finalised a deal with The Jackson 5

In 2007, Bappi Lahiri reportedly signed an international project with the renowned pop band The Jackson 5. Randy and Jermaine Jackson also flew down to Mumbai for the deal.

4. Bappi Lahiri enjoyed a massive fan following in Russia

When Bappi Lahiri released Jimmy Jimmy, featuring Mithun Chakraborthy, in 1982, it became an instant hit in the Soviet Union and all over Asia. It was a cult song in Russia and is still loved by the people there.

5. His song was in an Adam Sandler film

Bappi Lahiri's iconic song Jimmy Jimmy was featured in the background in the Adam Sandler comedy film, You Don't Mess With The Zohan in 2008. He was also credited for the same.

6. He was the first Indian composer to be part of the Grammy jury

In 2012, Bappi Lahiri became the first Indian composer to be part of the Grammy jury. The composer was also nominated at the Oscars and Golden Globes Awards, in 2017, for the films Moana and Lion. He lent his voice for dubbing the character Tamatoa, in Moana in Hindi, and also sang for the film. His song Come Closer was in the soundtrack of Lion.

7. He composed a tribute song for Michael Jackson

When Michael Jackson passed away in 2009, Bappi Lahiri composed a special song, called Don't Say Goodbye as a tribute to the pop legend.

8. British rapper M.I.A. performed a rendition of his song

Oscar-nominated British rapper M.I.A. performed her own rendition of his song Jimmy Jimmy for her album.

9. Bappi Lahiri held a world record

The singer earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for recording more than 180 songs in 33 films in a year in 1986.

10. He worked for various international projects

He dubbed for Elton John's voice in Kingsmen: The Golden Circle in Hindi. He reportedly, also collaborated with Akon and Lady Gaga.

11. His song was in the Hindi promotional video of Guardian Of The Galaxy

Bappi Lahiri's song Jhoom Jhoom Baba was used in the Hindi promotional video of the film, Guardian Of The Galaxy. Characters like Rocket, Gamora and Star-Lord are shown dancing to his tunes.

Rest in peace, Bappi Da. There never will be another like you.