Music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri, who was known as the disco king of Bollywood, passed away at Juhu’s CritiCare Hospital on February 15, after suffering from a sleep-related breathing disorder.

People from all walks of life took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the legendary composer-singer:

Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/fLjjrTZ8Jq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022

'Raat Baaqi' was an influential part of my childhood playing often in nearby basti where I once lived. In my teenage fantasies of being a director - sigh - I had dreamt my 1st film named after da song. #BappiLahiri effect cant be missed on kids of my era. Rest in peace #DiscoKing — Sreeju Sudhakaran (@sree_thru_me) February 16, 2022

RIP #BappiDa ! Thankyou for your music! — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) February 16, 2022

Thank you for all the music #BappiLahiri. You were so far ahead of your time. Rest in Power. pic.twitter.com/JMQbS4W6QU — Nikhil Chinapa (@nikhilchinapa) February 16, 2022

Sad news of the passing away of legendary musician #BappiLahiri ji 🙏🏻 he will be fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages. My condolences to the family. RIP #BappiDa ॐ शान्ति 🙏🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 16, 2022

Cannot process this loss.. i genuinely can’t believe that you’re gone. Will miss you so much Bappi Da.. I’ll never forget the love, support & encouragement you gave me as a little kid and throughout my career. May your kind soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 #BappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/XQmM5OZ6hD — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) February 16, 2022

He was an icon in music industry who had his own unique style with an unending enthusiasm. We will miss you, #BappiLahiri ji. Deepest condolences to his family.

ॐ शान्ति 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/tdQhGpuQIB — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) February 16, 2022

Another legend gone. #BappiLahiri. Had the good fortune of working closely with him when I shot an ad for p&g and then when I worked with White Feather Films for @_SanjayGupta. Man of incredible melody and talent. pic.twitter.com/FlQUiPm9yl — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 16, 2022

He was India’s First ‘ROCK STAR’!!

He was full of love & generosity!

Will miss him dearly…



“Chalte Chalte…

Mere Ye Geet Yaad Rakhna…

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna…

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna…”



Rest in peace dear Bappi Da…🙏🖤



#BappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/a1VsE0vlWO — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 16, 2022

Pained to know about the demise of noted singer-composer Bappi Lahiri ji.

He will be remembered for his great musical journey for generations.

My deepest condolences to his family & admirers.

ॐ शान्ति 🙏🏽#BappiDa #BappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/iBYXpy3m32 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) February 16, 2022

The musical industry has lost another gem today. My personal favorite song of his has been Kisi Nazar Ko Tera.. from the movie Aitbaar that was filmed on my father @sureshoberoi A truly soulful song that people continue to love till date. pic.twitter.com/eF1W7XaXkf — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) February 16, 2022

The True King Of Pop. Bappi Daa , there was and will never be anyone like you. Thank you for making our youth Rocking 🙏🏻🙏🏻 My deepest condolences with the entire family and his millions of fans who truly love him. pic.twitter.com/5d3eVz5FTA — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) February 16, 2022

A heartfelt tribute to legendary music composer and pop culture singer #BappiLahiri Ji. May his soul rest in peace. My Condolences to the family.🙏🏻 — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) February 16, 2022

Deeply saddened to learn about demise of popular music composer & legendary singer #BappiLahiri Ji. He will be fondly remembered for his mesmerizing songs. My condolences to his family and admirers. ॐ शांति। pic.twitter.com/MlOiT3CjhL — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 16, 2022

No musical evening in ’80s and ’90s ended without ‘Chalte chalte yaad rakhna/ Kabhi alvida na kehna’, set to Bappi-da’s music.

It feels he created it for this day.

The man made music ahead of his time, to make disco dancers dance to his tune for generations to come.#BappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/yZeQaatYYL — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) February 16, 2022

God Bless you and your family Bappi Ji. You and your voice will live till the end of time in our hearts!#RIP #BappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/GgARaMnCdI — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) February 16, 2022

It seems like unfortunate news has no end. Disco legend #BappiLahiri is no more. May your soul rest in peace. Your legacy will stay with us forever. Deepest condolences to family and friends. pic.twitter.com/h4OZY28Ad0 — Raj chakrabarty (@iamrajchoco) February 16, 2022

Shocked and saddened to hear about the demise of legendary music composer - singer #BappiLahiri ji… Deepest condolences to his family… Om Shanti 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Ko5BgmQJGu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 16, 2022

Legendary Music Director #BappiLahiri passed away in Mumbai.



May his soul rest in peace.🙏 pic.twitter.com/5ah5kL6ol5 — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) February 16, 2022

Shocked to hear about the demise of rockstar #BappiLahiri ji .

Can’t believe my next door neighbour is no more .

Your music will always remain in our hearts .

ॐ शान्ति !

🙏 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 16, 2022

Saddened and shocked.. you’re a legend dada.. you gave us so much love and positivity when you came to the BB house.. can’t believe Om Shanti 🙏🏼 #bappilahiri — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) February 16, 2022

His passing away marks the end of an era in the music industry. May his soul rest in peace.