We've done a list of the most disliked videos, and that means it's time to do a list of the watched videos on YouTube. What are we all watching on repeat and which music videos are our guilty pleasure? Let's take a look.

1. Hanuman Chalisa

Uploaded nine years ago, this video has about 1.6 billion views and 6.1 million likes on it.

2. Rowdy Baby

The Tamil song released back in 2019, and it has an impressive 1.1 billion views and 4.6 million likes on it.

3. High Rated Gabru

High Rated Gabru by Guru Randhawa, was uploaded in 2017, it has 1 billion views on it.

4. Lahore

Also a song by Guru Randhawa, this one was released back in 2017 and has 9.4 million views on it.

5. Aankh Marey

The Simmba remix has about 8.3 million views on it. The video was uploaded in 2018.

6. Daru Badnaam

This famous number is by Kamal Kahlon and Param Singh, and the song has 8.1 million views on it.

7. Leja Re

This recreated single by Dhvani Bhanushali was uploaded in 2018, and it has 7.8 million views on it.

8. Hello Koun

Perhaps we've all heard this song, either by someone forwarding it to us or just by it playing in the background somewhere. Well, it has been sung by Ritesh Pandey and Sneh Updhayaya, and it has 7.6 million views on it.

9. Badri Ki Dulhania, Title Track

A lot of us used to dig this song and maybe still do because it has 7.5 million views on it.

10. Bum Bum Bole

This Aamir Khan starrer from 2011 has 6.1 million views on it.

11. Bom Diggy Diggy

Bom Diggy Diggy used to be played like it was nobody's business back when it had released in 2018. It has 7.3 million views on it.

12. Kala Chashma

Remember when everyone was jamming to this song back in 2016 (a lot of us still do)? Well, it has 7.1 million views on it.

13. Butta Bomma

The Telugu song features Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, and it has 5.9 million views on it.

13. Tagdi

Tagdi is a Haryanvi song by Annu Kadyan and Gagan Haryanvi and it has 5.7 views on it.

14. Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan

Again, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan was played a lot back when it had released, and may still be a lot of people's jam because it has 5.6 million views on it.

Which of these do you still listen to?