We love Bollywood music- the lyrics, rhythm, dance and visuals- everything is just perfect. There is also nothing better than a soulful Bollywood ballet. But...there are some songs that have left us scratching our heads. Anyone can be a lyricist if these lyrics are considered art, some of them are just nursery rhymes.

Some of them sound like a kindergarten student wrote them or a slam poet under a very strict deadline. Awful rhythms, strange word choices and everyday sounds being part of the lyrics- these songs have it all.

So, we made a list to point out how some songs left us looking around in absolute disbelief. Check it out:

Why is 'po' such a repeated element? Aisa kya hai?

Designs by Shanu Ketholia