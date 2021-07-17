From intriguing storylines and a stellar cast to soul-soothing music, Indian OTT platforms are coming up with brilliant shows that instantly make a home in the audience’s heart.

Here are some comforting melodies that you should definitely queue up in your playlist.

1. Ae Re Sakhi - Made In Heaven

Featured during a couple’s sangeet function on the show, this masterpiece is by the M. S. Nizami Brothers. Alankrita Shrivastava, the show's director, first saw the duo performing at the Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi.

2. Kaisi Ye Saazishein – Baarish

With no fancy costumes, no dramatic makeup and no opulent backdrops, this is one of the most simple yet beautiful songs that will melt your heart. Sung by K.C. Loy, this song is like a cup of hot chocolate on a rainy day.

3. Yaara Teri Yaari - Four More Shots Please!

From strangers to friends and friends to family, this song celebrates friendships. Sung by Darshan Raval, this number is perfect to tune in when you are with your chosen family to honour your bond.

4. Rehne Do Na - Guilty

Sung by Ankur Tiwari, this soulful song will keep you glued to your earphones. With heart-wrenching lyrics and soothing music, this refreshing underrated gem deserves to be on the top of the charts.

5. Yeh Kya Hua Humein - Permanent Roommates

This masterpiece by Vaibhav Bundhoo is probably one of the cosiest songs out there. With spellbinding lyrics and melodious tunes, one can keep listening to this song on loop forever.

6. Dil Kaafir - Kaafir

This wonderful song will make you happy and sad all at once. Sung by Asees Kaur, Abhay Jodhpurkar and Asit Tripathy, this song is again an underappreciated gem that you should definitely listen to.

7. Pause - Little Things

Sung by our favourite Prateek Kuhad, this comforting song is like receiving a warm hug after a long long day. With stunning cinematography, this song perfectly encapsulates the complications in modern relationships.

8. Muddat Hui Hai - A Suitable Boy

With the perfect concoction of mesmerizing lyrics and Kavita Seth’s hypnotic voice, this song has a separate fan base. With a pinch of classical touch, the music of this song truly has our hearts.

9. Main Bola Hey - Kota Factory

This piece by Karthik Rao will instantly take you back to the first time you truly fell in love. With its raw and deep lyrics, this song is the exact definition of brilliant music.

10. Shaamein - Broken But Beautiful

Composed by Amaal and Armaan Malik, this song will make you fall in love all over again. Without a doubt, this mesmerising piece deserves a spot in your playlist right away.

11. Aise Kyun – Mismatched

With its charming storyline and refreshing cast, this show became everyone’s favourite right away. This composition perfectly captures the essence of a budding romance. Sung by Anurag Saikia, Raghav Chaitanya and Nikita Gandhi, this song is for everyone who wishes to stay together despite the differences between them.

12. Virah - Bandish Bandits

Sung by Shankar Mahadevan, this song perfectly expresses the yearning for a separated lover. Revolving around the classical music and its clashes with contemporary pop, this beautifully woven musical tale instantly made a home in our hearts.

13. Dhuan Dhuan - Sacred Games

After listening to this soothing song by Mamta Singh and Pallavi Roy, you will be hit by a wave of calmness. With its brilliant lyrics and tranquil music, you won't be able to give up on this song easily.

14. Vaaroon - Mirzapur

Revolving around the real mafia rivalry prevailing in Uttar Pradesh, the show garnered a lot of popularity when it was released. Composed by Anand Bhaskar, this song will instantly make you emotional with its beautiful lyrics and music.

Did your favourite song make it to this list? Let us know.