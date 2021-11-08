2021 has been a good year for TV shows/ web series. We have had some absolute gems this year. That said, we have also missed out on quite a few shows that deserved a lot better. We made a list of such shows, that you can totally binge on before 2022 hits you like a ton of brick. Oh, and all the shows in this list are in Hindi!

1. Potluck

This dramedy web series follows the Shashtris, who turn their weekly potluck into a bonding session, where the father tries to close the gap between generations and tries to bring the whole family together. It's perfect for the times when you are having food and just want to watch something easy.

2. Chalo Koi Baat Nahi

This 6-episode sketch comedy show features legends like Vinay Pathak and Ranvir Shorey providing social commentary on modern India and how we have and continue to handle aspects of our lives living in this country.

3. Candy

Candy is a crime drama starring Ronit Roy and Richa Chaddha in the lead. The show follows the brutal murder of a school student that makes their teacher Jayant Parekh and cop Ratna Sankhawar unravel unusual town secrets like rave parties, drugs and the usual demon in the woods.

4. Tabbar

Starring Pawan Malhotra, Supriya Pathak and Ranvir Shorey, Tabbar follows a retired police constable and the boundaries he's had to cross to protect his family. It raises a simple question- how far are you willing to compromise on morality, on the law when something threatens your family?

5. Mumbai Diaries 26/11

While there have been detailed reports and documentaries about what happened on 26/11 in Mumbai, few of them are from the perspective of doctors and first responders. That said, this is still fiction. So take it as such.

6. Grahan

This highly rated web series revolves around the Anti-Sikh riots of 1984. IPS officer, Amrita Singh's father is accused of involvement in the riots, she sets up an investigation to find the truth and have him acquitted. This is a bit of a cliche but Grahan hits you deep and there will be times where it just shatters your heart.

7. The Empire

The first season of the show tells the story of Mughals coming to India with Babur. The show got a lot of unwarranted hate for one reason or another but it's a pretty addictive watch. That said, do not go in expecting Game of Thrones!

8. Gullak Season 2

Gullak might have been on TV for a bit but season 2 of the show was just something else. We follow the Mishra family, comprising Santosh and Shanti Mishra and their sons Anand and Aman live the quintessential Indian middle-class life and deal with the problems that come with it.

9. Hey Prabhu Season 2

IMDb describes the show as the story of "a common man Tarun Prabhu and his unbelievable journey." And that is not an exaggeration. " My dude has a lot of issues in life and like every other millennial he has to work with people who don't make it any easier.

If you have anything else you wanna add, we'll make it 10 Hindi TV Shows...