Looking for something to binge-watch this weekend? We have curated a list of some brilliant web series from 2021 that will keep you hooked to your television screens. Keep your pizzas ready and binge-watch these Hindi shows right away!

1. Family Man - Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

This edgy action-drama series brought back the magic of Manoj Bajpayee on the silver screen. The show focuses on a middle-class man who works for NIA’s special cell. The second season of the show revolves around how he left the special cell and started working in the private sector in order to spend more time with the family. However, he returns back because of a new powerful enemy. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi and Samantha Akkineni, this spy thriller drama is created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

2. Gullak – Season 2 (SonyLIV)

From an excellent star cast and to a quirky storyline, this show is surely an underrated gem. Revolving around a typical middle-class family, this show is nothing but purely entertaining. Just like the first season, the second season of the show focuses on the Mishra family and their share of struggles. Starring Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Harsh Maya, this feel-good show is created by Shreyansh Pandey.

3. Aspirants (YouTube)

Revolving around the journey of three friends and their aspiration to clear the UPSC exam, the show left the audience waiting for new episodes ever since its release. Showcasing the struggles of students from middle-class families, this show sums up the UPSC preparation phase flawlessly. Starring Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Namita Dubey and Sunny Hinduja, this coming-of-age web series is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki.

4. Bombay Begums (Netflix)

Revolving around the dreams and wishes of four women from different backgrounds, who suddenly find their lives interconnected, this six-part series is a must-watch. Making her digital debut with this series, Pooja Bhatt also made her acting comeback after two decades with the show. Apart from Bhatt, the show also features Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash and Plabita Borthakur in the lead roles and is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and Bornila Chatterjee.

5. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 (Amazon Prime Video)

Based on real-life events of the Mumbai attacks that took place on November 26th 2008, this gripping series explores the challenges faced by the staff of Bombay General Hospital and how a journalist tries to report all the incidents taking place on a fateful day. With a goosebumps-worthy storyline, this eight-part series is a must-watch. Featuring Mohit Raina and Konkona Sen Sharma, this medical drama series is directed by Nikhil Advani.

6. Kota Factory - Season 2 (Netflix)

Highlighting the difficulties that present-day IIT-JEE aspirants face in their everyday lives, this show is the nation’s first black and white show. Featuring Jitendra Kumar as Jeetu Bhaiya, this show instantly made a home in everyone’s heart. Starring Ahsaas Channa, Alam Khan and Ranjan Raj, this web series is directed by Raghav Subbu for TVF.

7. Grahan (Disney+ Hotstar)

Inspired by the famous novel Chaurasi by Satya Vyas, the storyline of the show navigates between two different worlds that are three decades apart but are connected by a secret. With the right amount of drama and love, this show will keep you gripped. Featuring Pawan Malhotra, Zoya Hussain, Anshumaan Pushkar and Wamiqa Gabbi in the prominent roles, this crime drama is directed by Ranjan Chandel.

8. Maharani (SonyLIV)

Set in Bihar of the 1990s, this political drama is loosely based on Rabri Devi's tenure as the state's chief minister after Lalu Prasad Yadav announces her name as his successor. Starring Huma Qureshi as the wife of Bihar's chief minister, this show is a must-watch. Created by Subhash Kapoor, the show also features Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti and Inaamulhaq in lead roles.

9. The Empire (Disney+ Hotstar)

Marking his digital debut with this period drama, Kunal Kapoor received appreciation for his fabulous role in the show. The series is based on the novel Empire Of The Moghul by Alex Rutherford. Revolving around the rise and fall of the Mughal Empire through generations, the show is one of the best historical fictions that leave an indelible mark on its audience. Starring Shabana Azmi, Dino Morea and Aditya Seal, the show is directed by Mitakshara Kumar.

10. The Married Woman (Zee5)

Set in the 90s, this web series revolves around two women who struggle to get rid of their sexual, religious and societal hindrances to find each other amid political unrest. This show is based on a book titled A Married Woman by Manju Kapur. Starring Ridhi Dogra, Monica Dogra, Suhaas Ahuja and Imaad Shah, this romantic drama is directed by Sahir Raza.

11. Kathmandu Connection (SonyLIV)

Revolving around the investigation of the 1993 Bombay Blasts, the series showcases the common connection between the three different cases. Although the show received mixed reviews from critics, it’s a gripping thriller that keeps you on the edge. Featuring Amit Sial, Gopal Datt, Aksha Pardasany, Anshuman Pushkar, Anurag Arora, Sanjiv Chopra and Vikram Singh Sodha, this series is directed by Sachin Pathak and Samir Khurana.

12. Broken But Beautiful – Season 3 (ALTBalaji)

This romantic web series revolves around two absolutely opposite individuals who go through the journey of love, heartbreak and everlasting romance. Starring Sidharth Shukla in the lead role, this was the last show in which we saw him. Directed by Priyanka Ghose, the show also features Sonia Rathee and Vikrant Massey.

13. Jeet Ki Zid (Zee5)

Based on the real-life story of Kargil war hero Major Deep Singh Senger, this seven-part series features Amit Sadh and Amrita Puri. This show, directed by Vishal Mangalorkar, follows the journey of the officer during different timelines.

14. Potluck (SonyLIV)

Focusing on a father, who is trying to build a happy relationship with his children, this light-hearted drama highlights the importance of togetherness and family bonding. Featuring Aradhya Ajana, Siddhant Karnick and Saloni Khanna, this show is directed by Rajshree Ojha.

15. Hey Prabhu! - Season 2 (MX Player)

The show focuses on a popular teenager who later realizes that his social media popularity is not enough to overcome real-life situations. Starring Rajat Barmecha, Parul Gulati, Ritu Raj Singh, Achint Kaur and Sheeba Chaddha, this comedy web series is directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

Looks like your weekend is sorted.