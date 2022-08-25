It's just too hard not to watch a Koffee With Karan episode, then and there. So, at midnight, when the eighth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 aired, there was already too much that we were waiting to find out. Specifically with that Sid-Kiara tease. 

Koffee With Karan
Source: YouTube

Needless to say, there were revelations. But there was also a lot of warmth on the couch -- like a perfect blend of sweet and sour. And well, we like it, just like that. 

1. When Kiara admitted bitchslapping Shahid (in her head). I mean, 8 hours... who wouldn't?

Koffee With Karan

2. When Shahid teased the probable proposal of the year. We're hearing wedding bells.

Koffee With Karan

3. When Kiara revealed her most embarrassing moment in front of the world. With a director. Oof.

Koffee With Karan

4. When Shahid revealed Mira's reaction to Shaandaar. Feels like quite the burn. 

Koffee With Karan

5. When Kiara talked about her friendship with Shahid, and they shared the most genuine moment on the show.

Koffee With Karan

6. When Shahid, like a bestie, told Kiara to be a little mean. To add some mirchi, you see. 

Koffee With Karan

7. When Kiara blushingly admitted that she's liked all the gifts that Sidharth has given her. And now we're blushing too.

Koffee With Karan

8. When Shahid was the best older brother on the show. Too much love to contain. 

Koffee With Karan

9. When Shahid said that they might just plan on performing at 'the wedding'. 

Koffee With Karan

10. And then they did. There's a dance-off and everything planned. 

Koffee With Karan

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is sponsored by MyGlamm. For more cool products, you can visit the website here

GLAMM Up Like a Star with a FREE gift.  