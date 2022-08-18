Koffee With Karan's season 7 has been creating some major ripples for celeb fans everywhere. For instance, episode 7, where we recently saw Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra grace the show with their presence.

There was a lot of excitement surrounding the episode because well... we're talking about Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra after all!

Which is why we're here to share with you what we thought were some of the best moments from the latest episode. Read on:

1. When Vicky Kaushal couldn't stop gushing over Katrina.

2. When Vicky Kaushal couldn't help but be happy to break into a song as soon as Karan Johar started asking Sidharth Malhotra about Kiara Advani.

3. When KJo complimented Vicky Kaushal for always supporting his fellow actors and going to their film screenings.

4. And also when Karan Johar expressed just how much Sidharth Malhotra's wedding meant to him. He sounded like a total dad in this moment TBH!

5. When Vicky Kaushal got very real about how his dad encouraged independence in him.

6. When Sidharth Malhotra revealed that Karan Johar is both a good dancer and a great actor.

7. When Karan Johar kept it real and admitted that Student of the Year did not have great screenplay or performance.

8. When this was Vicky Kaushal's favourite comment from a fan. Proof that he really is a cinnamon role, folks!

9. Then when he had the best advice to share with his brother Sunny.

10. And how can we forget the moment both Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal roasted Karan Johar about how he couldn't possibly have been a part of Gangs Of Wasseypur.

11. When Kiara Advani ended her call with Vicky Kaushal, she decided to call Sidharth Malhotra, immediately. I mean c'mon, it's so cute how she showed her support there.

12. And how can we forget when Vicky Kaushal called Katrina Kaif baby over the phone, and told her "I love you."

One of the best duos we got to see on the show, this season!

