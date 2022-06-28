The 4-year-long watch for the 'Koffee couch' is now over. Disney+ Hotstar is all set to premier Koffee with Karan Season 7 on July 7.

Koffee with Karan is a gripping chat show that features famous celebrities talking about 'work, love, and everything-in-between' to the effortlessly-witty, Karan Johar. The celebs also contest for super-elite 'Koffee hamper' and gifts in the notorious rapid-fire and quiz rounds.

Remember Alia Bhatt's major goof-up when she said Prithviraj Chauhan is the President of India?

The Koffee couch is back! And Karan Johar claims that the new season will be 'bigger, better, and more beautiful,' so now we know that the hype is even more real.

The last season of Koffee With Karan premiered in 2018 when corona was just another beer we loved. (That's right! Feels like centuries ago.) We saw Bollywood's famous celebrities getting all candid to KJo as he 'conjectured' and nudged them to spill the saucy details about the glitz and glam of the B-Town.

The Punjabi Tadka episode with Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah was my favorite. Diljit's humble and authentic Desi vibes were everything to fall in love with. Remember when he said, 'Bhagwaan main kisi ko na jaanu, sab mujhe jaane?' It was hysterical!

KJo's chat show is also a real fortune teller. More often than not, celebrities drop subtle hints about their lives for people to catch. Just in the last season, Deepika Padukone hinted that she may get married before Alia Bhatt. (And look where we are now!) And perhaps, the dreamy Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif —who look like real 'couple-goals' btw— began dating because of the Koffee couch. And didn't Alia Bhatt manifest her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor on the chatshow?

The buzz around season 7 stemmed from an epic publicity stunt when KJo took to social media to announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning.

Going to miss the tease @karanjohar — SanamJeet Kaur Gupta (@ubercoolsanam) May 4, 2022

Bring them all for Koffee pic.twitter.com/XOQZrVsMWv — Kresien Moonsamy💎 (@KresienMoonsamy) May 4, 2022

Only to reveal that the show will not be returning on TV but it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

@Anurag_Ankur_5 kaisa lga majaak 😂😂 — Akshay kumar (@Akshayk05471225) May 4, 2022

Cheating cheating cheating karta he tu!!!! pic.twitter.com/hd1LRKoPlN — Keval Thakker (@sarcasticcguyy) May 4, 2022

With Koffee With Karan Season 7 release date announced, the buzz around this year's guest list is already escalating. The previous seasons have featured prominent faces such as Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Ranvir Singh, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal among others.

If reports are to be believed, we may see many celebrities from the south making their debut on the chat show this year. It is alleged that Yash from the KGF fame, Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandana from Pushpa, and the newly-wed Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan may make an appearance in the new season beginning from July 7.

However, we're not sure if we'll get to see the much-anticipated Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor together on-screen for the first time since the wedding.

Reportedly, Ranbir told Karan, "I am not coming on your show. I have to pay the price for this for too long. Why should I do this to myself. I love you and I’ll meet you at your house and talk to you. You give me coffee at home. But please I am not coming for the show.”

You will have to wait a little bit more to see who actually makes it on the guest list. But you can be sure of one thing, the new season will unleash a hell lot of drama, controversies, and conversations yet again.

Koffee with Karan is a guilty pleasure. You can love the show, you can even hate it, but you can't stop talking about it.