Right since the word of Koffee With Karan's season 7 has been announced, I am sure, like me, even you are speculating it to be sassy and spicy. The Disney+ Hotstar show will be streaming on our screens on July 7 -and looks like we have the 4-year-long catch-up to do.

We went head over heels to speculate the list of Bollywood celebs gracing Karan Johar's latest season of 'Koffee With Karan', the wait is finally over! The filmmaker finally gave us a sneak peek into the guest list for season 7, and we are bouncing in our seats.

As Karan Johar said, it's going to be 'bigger, better, and more beautiful,' and we cannot agree more after watching the promo.

Koffee With Karan season 7 trailer shows some interesting pairings this year as it opens with Ranveer giving the introduction to the show.

Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh

Ananya Panday & Vijay Deverakonda

Shahid Kapoor & Kiara Advani

Akshay Kumar & Samantha Prabhu

We also have Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan talking about sex positions. Hell yeah, we sense a lot of drama and fun already.

The duo of Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning, and the glimpse of conversation we got to see only spiced things up. We also spotted Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff in the promo.

The juiciest revelation of Koffee With Karan season 7 are:

Well, Ranveer Singh shared he has multiple ‘sex playlists’ and Sara Ali Khan made a cheeky remark about her ex. Samantha Prabhu, who made her Koffee with Karan debut, blames him for being the reason behind many ‘unhappy marriages’.

I know, I know, we were rooting for Ranbir-Alia to come together. But, here's what Ranbir had to say about it:

I am not coming on your show. He is like I have to pay the price for this for too long. Why should I do this to myself? He said, ‘I love you, and I’ll meet you at your house and talk to you. You give me coffee at home. But please I am not coming for the show.

Indeed, the latest edition of Koffee with Karan promises some mind-boggling conversations.

