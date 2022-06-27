Bollywood's resident gossipmonger Karan Johar recently announced the OTT debut of his talk show Koffee with Karan and fans are in a frenzy wondering what can they can expect. July 7th has been confirmed as the Koffee with Karan Season 7 release date and they've promised more unusual pairings, spicy tell-alls and sly digs? Bring it on, we're ready!

As we restlessly await the return of the iconic coffee cup, here are 7 rounds we'd love to see in the next season of Koffee with Karan:

1. Rapid Fire

2. Koffee Quiz

3. Opinions

4. Big Screen v/s OTT

5. Debutante Roulette

6. Gaming Corner

7. Hamper Reveal

1. Rapid Fire

Ah! How can we forget Koffee with Karan's rapid-fire questions? It's the hallmark of the show. Under a time crunch, celebrities tend to forget their carefully calculated testimonies and let out some eye-opening facts in the heat of the moment. 9/10 times ends up being super catty.

2. Koffee Quiz

It's always fun to see classy, poised, calm and composed celebrities fight like cats and dogs over a big red buzzer to answer trivia. Most notable of them all: Alia Bhatt's embarrassing response that sparked a nationwide meme fest.

3. Opinions

The best part of the show that's too saucy to not like. It's always fun to see unfiltered opinions on who'd like to bone who. Some of them though, take it a tad and a half bit too far...

This year maybe Karan Johar could spice things up and add some new games? Here are a few that the audience would absolutely eat up:

4. Big Screen v/s OTT

Ever since the pandemic hit, the entertainment industry was left completely ransacked. OTT platforms like Netflix and Hotstar entered the playing field, altering the course of what entails quality cinema and the Box Office lost its throne as number one. It would be interesting to see both worlds come face to face and fight it out in a spirited debate about which outlet is best suited to showcase the craft of filmmaking. One can expect a lot of snide critique and hostility towards the latter on Karan's couch and we've already set the timer for our popcorn. KJo if you're reading this, please make it happen.

5. Debutante Roulette

Lots and lots of debuts have been announced since the last season of Koffee with Karan. It would be interesting to see old-timers spill their two cents on the direction the upcoming generation is taking with their careers. Karan Johar has already made his stance vocal that stardom will end in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan because the future actors lack the calibre to reach his level. We'd like to hear from others as well regarding the differences in their time and now.

6. Gaming Corner

It'd be insanely cool to see our beloved celebs engaging in a fun round of spin the wheel or performing some badass dares in a separate area designated for wild games.

7. Hamper Reveal

This one's mostly for us broke members of the audience. Tell us what's in the box this season! In my head, there's a golden toilet, an iPhone 14, a road named after them etc.

Gear up guys, the madness is all set to commence July 7th, only on Disney+ Hotstar.