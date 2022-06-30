Like KJo said, whether we like it or not, he'll brew it like he always has. Because, Koffee With Karan brews goss, drama (of course), fun, and some more goss like no one else does in Bollywood. And that, well, is a pleasure to watch - guilty or not, that is the question. Speaking of pleasure - it doesn't refrain from getting a little 'too personal'. The show has always had its NSFW moments, that are more honest and uncensored than most Bollywood films.

And here are just some of those:

1. When Deepika Padukone spoke 'the gospel truth' about what she 'sees' in a man. One of those times where actions speak louder than words.

2. Or when Ranveer Singh spoke his 'gospel truth' on Koffee With Karan.

3. When we found out a little too much about Kareena Kapoor Khan's sex-life. We could've lived without knowing THAT.

4. And, when Shahid Kapoor didn't shy away from sharing random facts, as well.

5. When Ranbir Kapoor happily lost the filter.

6. When the tables had turned, and it wasn't KJo asking questions.

7. When Vidya Balan almost shut matrimonial sites, with her wit.

8. When Diljit Dosanjh's answer to all awkward questions was "leh". We were all blushing with him.

9. When Mrs. Funnybones was her witty, unfiltered self. Because, why not?

10. When Mahesh Bhupathi got candid about his fan-following.

11. When Deepika Padukone had the sassiest advice for Ranbir Kapoor. Clap, clap, indeed?

12. And when SRK explored other genres. But then, only he can make a recipe sound erotic.

If you watch content with your family, this is where you stand up and leave 'to get water'.