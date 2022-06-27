Good news for Koffee With Karan (KWK) fans as the show host Karan Johar is bringing its seventh season soon. The popular talk show, which is famous for spilling out juicy gossip and candid stories by celebrities, was first premiered in 2004 and the sixth season was aired in 2019. So, after the gap of three years. KJo is back with KWK Season 7.

Where and when to watch KWK Season 7?

Koffee With Karan Season 7 will start premiering on OTT platform, Disney+Hotstar on July 7. The new season will be "bigger, better, and more beautiful". We aren't saying it, KJo did.

Karan Johar made the announcement of KWK Season 7 on Instagram on June 19. KJo shared a montage of some of the best Koffee With Karan moments on the platform. In the video, he can be heard saying, "Koffee With Karan' season 7 is back. This time exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. It's going to be bigger, better, and more beautiful. Please stay tuned."

"Guess who's back? And this time with some hot piping brew! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar!" he wrote in the caption.



According to a Hindustan Times report, Koffee With Karan Season 7 will feature newly weds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal together for the first time ever. Various media reports also claim that another newly married couple and now-to-be parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will also grace the show. Contrary to such speculation, KJo had recently revealed to Film Companion that Ranbir has asked the show host to not invite him.

Ranbir Kapoor has already told me 'I am not coming on your show'. He is like, 'I'd have to pay the price for too long. I should not do this to myself'

- Karan Johar

The finale of Koffee With Karan Season 6 featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the guest stars back in 2019. The actresses reportedly had a long-standing feud with each other. In the finale, both of them seemed to share cordial vibes on the sets of KWK Season 6.

In case you wish to watch the KWK Season 6 finale, here you go:

With each season, Koffee With Karan, the show makes sure to grab headlines in various gossip columns. Kangana Ranaut starting the debate of nepotism in film industry and Sara Ali Khan confessing that she would love to date Kartik Aaryan are one of the most popular KWK moments that became the talk of the town.

Let's see what the new season has in its kitty.

