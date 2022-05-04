In the midst of speculation about the new season of Koffee With Karan, the talk show's host, Karan Johar, announced that it will not return. The celebrity chat show is now off the air after six years of a solid run.

The show's creator and host, Karan Johar, took to social media to share the news:

Meanwhile, numerous viewers of the series, who were looking forward to the upcoming season, expressed their disbelief.

Oh no🥲 — Deboshree (@ideboshree) May 4, 2022

Bring them all for Koffee pic.twitter.com/XOQZrVsMWv — Kresien Moonsamy (@KresienMoonsamy) May 4, 2022

Karan after koffee with karan ends. pic.twitter.com/TiCnifn8yc — Ali Khan (@AliSayeedKhan1) May 4, 2022

But why? — Varun Gandhi (@VarunGandhi78) May 4, 2022

Going to miss the tease @karanjohar — SanamJeet Kaur Gupta (@ubercoolsanam) May 4, 2022

For years, many B-town celebrities showed up as special guests on the show and ended up winning our hearts with candid conversations. According to reports, season seven was supposed to premiere in May, and fans have been excited to know more about the guests. In fact, a portal previously revealed that KGF star Yash will appear on the show and interact with Johar this season.

On November 19, 2004, Star World India premiered the first episode of Koffee With Karan. The final episode of the season finale, hosted by Karan Johar, aired on March 17, 2019.