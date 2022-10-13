If you’re a long standing fan of Hasan Minhaj and his work, then we’re sure you watched his latest Netflix stand-up comedy special, Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester.

Hasan Minhaj naming his show 'Patriot Act' after the FBI program under which they used to spy on the Muslim community is the most meta shit ever.

The King's Jester is so so so good. https://t.co/043KiansjE — Taha (@tbsays_lol) October 8, 2022

A brilliant commentary on politics, yes, but this time around, we got to witness a more self-reflective side to the comedian and writer.

And of course, his sense of humour, like always, was on point while doing it all. Here, take a look at the best moments from the Netflix special we spotted:

1. When the comedian spoke up about having fertility issues and how that impacted his sense of masculinity, which, in most cases, is shaped by society.

2. When he got hilariously real about Indians and what it means to be a desi.

3. Then when he spoke about how, like many of us, he enjoys external validation and clout. And how there was a time, he wasn’t ready to have children.

4. Plus, he was incredibly relatable when he talked about meeting his new-born daughter. Because let’s be honest, it’s not easy to hold a baby right after they come into the world.

5. But it was equally heartwarming to see just how much love he had for his daughter.

6. Then when he couldn’t stop gushing over his guy friends and colleagues. Because yes, it’s cute AF to see men express their love for their friends so freely.

7. When he talked about facing racism and Islamophobia while he was growing up. And how he only had to say one wrong thing, for him to be arrested or be seen with suspicion by the police.

8. Then when he explained the hierarchy of South Asians and Middle Easterners, in the most epic way.

9. And like almost every desi person, he admitted to dealing with the guilt of lying to his wife by doing the dishes.

10. As I mentioned earlier, this special was like a tour into the comedian’s mind. So him admitting to low-key being hungry for clout and the dark side of that obsession was refreshing and authenticity we could all relate to.

11. When he recalled how he used his humor to stand up for Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain Alhathloul at the Times 100 Influential dinner.

12. One of the key points of this comedy special was Hasan Minhaj talking about how his career impacted his family, and how it almost put them in danger. And how he had a bit of an epiphany regarding it.

13. Then, finally when he said one of the coolest things about his work, and why he loves it, on the show.

Have you watched the show yet?