If you’re a long standing fan of Hasan Minhaj and his work, then we’re sure you watched his latest Netflix stand-up comedy special, Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester.

A brilliant commentary on politics, yes, but this time around, we got to witness a more self-reflective side to the comedian and writer.

And of course, his sense of humour, like always, was on point while doing it all. Here, take a look at the best moments from the Netflix special we spotted:

1. When the comedian spoke up about having fertility issues and how that impacted his sense of masculinity, which, in most cases, is shaped by society.

Hasan Minhaj, Netflix

2. When he got hilariously real about Indians and what it means to be a desi.

Hasan Minhaj, Netflix

3. Then when he spoke about how, like many of us, he enjoys external validation and clout. And how there was a time, he wasn’t ready to have children.

Hasan Minhaj, Netflix

4. Plus, he was incredibly relatable when he talked about meeting his new-born daughter. Because let’s be honest, it’s not easy to hold a baby right after they come into the world.

Hasan Minhaj, Netflix

5. But it was equally heartwarming to see just how much love he had for his daughter.

Hasan Minhaj, Netflix

6. Then when he couldn’t stop gushing over his guy friends and colleagues. Because yes, it’s cute AF to see men express their love for their friends so freely.

Hasan Minhaj, Netflix

7. When he talked about facing racism and Islamophobia while he was growing up. And how he only had to say one wrong thing, for him to be arrested or be seen with suspicion by the police.

Hasan Minhaj, Netflix

8. Then when he explained the hierarchy of South Asians and Middle Easterners, in the most epic way.

Hasan Minhaj, Netflix

9. And like almost every desi person, he admitted to dealing with the guilt of lying to his wife by doing the dishes.

Hasan Minhaj, Netflix

10. As I mentioned earlier, this special was like a tour into the comedian’s mind. So him admitting to low-key being hungry for clout and the dark side of that obsession was refreshing and authenticity we could all relate to.

Hasan Minhaj, Netflix

11. When he recalled how he used his humor to stand up for Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain Alhathloul at the Times 100 Influential dinner.

Hasan Minhaj, Netflix

12. One of the key points of this comedy special was Hasan Minhaj talking about how his career impacted his family, and how it almost put them in danger. And how he had a bit of an epiphany regarding it.

Hasan Minhaj, Netflix

13. Then, finally when he said one of the coolest things about his work, and why he loves it, on the show.

Hasan Minhaj, Netflix

Have you watched the show yet?