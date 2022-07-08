Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from the show.

Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls, an interactive adventure-based show that follows the actor lost in the wilderness along with the popular adventurer as they were chased by bears, has been released today.

Ranveer Singh, known for his effervescent nature and eccentric sartorial sense, had several moments on the show that proves he's always ready to have some fun. And, we decided to list down the best of these scenes for you. Read on.

1. The actor revealed that the entire point for him doing it all was to find a special and rare flower, Ramonda Serbica, that apparently never dies. Where do we sign up for a partner like that?

Pyaar ke liye log chaand taare tod ke laate hain, main Deepika ke liye ek phool tod ke laane waala hoon. Woh bahut special phool hai, woh kabhi marta nahi hai, bilkul meri pyaar ki tarah.

- Ranveer Singh

2. While wandering in the wild, the host spotted an ant nest and grabbed a couple of them in his hand. He gave one to the actor and asked him to eat and try it. Yep, he did it.

They are crunchy but they also have a lemon-y taste.

- Bear Grylls

3. While they were entering a cave, they picked out a branch to use as a source of light. However, they wanted something made up of cotton to light it up and the actor gave up underpants for the same.

You know what? The chaddi is coming off.

- Bear Grylls

4. When the actor finally spots the rare flower, he climbed down a hill by rolling on his stomach. The look on his face, after going through every adventure for that flower, was priceless. It was simply worth it.

Baby, I told you earlier and I'm telling you now, I guarantee you that you won't find a lover like me.

5. In the end, when it was time for them to go back, they noticed that their vehicle couldn't spot them because they were against a green backdrop. Then, the very excited actor pulled out his mirror and kissed the host because they finally did it!

Ranveer Singh, hands down, you are the king of thriving in chaos!

Please note that all images are taken from the show.