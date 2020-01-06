If you've snoozed through your alarm on a Monday morning and missed the 77th Golden Globe Awards, we've got you covered. We've compiled all the best moments from the star-studded award show to give you a glimpse of what happened on the red carpet of The Beverly Hilton.

From hilarious comebacks to using the center stage to address ongoing issues around the world, here are the highlights from the 77th Golden Globes:

1. The fifth time Golden Globes' host Ricky Gervais made his "last appearance" hilariously memorable. He kickstarted the ceremony by roasting the entire Hollywood with his opening monologue.

Full monologue given by Ricky Gervais at the #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/VNN37r5Kgn — Culture Crave 🎥 (@CultureCrave) January 6, 2020

2. Awkwafina paved history as she became the first woman of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe as a Lead Actress in the film category.

Awkwafina says hello to a Golden Globe for her role in "The Farewell".



Hear her speech for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/BPpZT0Fr9J — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 6, 2020

3. As Ellen DeGeneres was honoured with the Golden Globe Carol Burnett Award for her lifetime achievement, she opened up about her journey in this heartwarming speech:

I’ve had an incredible life full of wonderful moments. This one was something really special. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/AgS6hcmrd5 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 6, 2020

4. After winning two Golden Globes for her kickass show Fleabag, Phoebe-Waller-Bridge publically auctioned her couture Ralph and Russo red carpet look to raise money for Australia's relief funds.

Fleabag Best Actress Winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge is auctioning off the designer suit she wore to the Golden Globe awards this evening, with the proceeds going toward relief in Australia amid devastating wildfires. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/KKOXiU4R1r — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) January 6, 2020

5. Sandra Bullock dazzled the audience as she made a surprise entry to announce the Golden Globe for the Best Motion Picture in a Drama Series.

6. As Michelle Williams accepted her Golden Globe for the Best Performing Actress in a Miniseries, she made a moving speech on reproductive rights and encouraged the women in the audience to reclaim their bodies as she elaborated on 'woman's right to choose.

Michelle Williams accepts The Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/afS9Hkuoky — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 6, 2020

7. Jason Momoa stripped down his velvet blazer, tied his locks into a man bun and enjoyed a burger in his tank top at the 77th Golden Globe.

when you have the #GoldenGlobes at 9 pm but gym at 10 pic.twitter.com/njm7VyeEGr — Tommy (@Tomm_MaStar) January 6, 2020

Jason Mamoa is eating a burger in his tank top at the WB / In Style party. #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/Ab3TfPaYHQ — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) January 6, 2020

8. The six-time Golden Globe winner, Tom Hanks broke down on stage as he accepted his lifetime achievement Cecil N. DeMille Award.

“Thank you all for your inspiration and all of your work and the struggle that you guys go through in order to hit the marks and tell the truth.” - Tom Hanks #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/8BzyrrGW1G — E! News (@enews) January 6, 2020

9. When Brad Pitt accepted his Golden Globe for The Best Supporting Actor, he slid in a hilarious Titanic reference in his acceptance speech to thank Leonardo DiCaprio.

Brad Pitt cracks a Titanic joke while thanking Leonardo DiCaprio in his #GoldenGlobes acceptance speechpic.twitter.com/jO5MCrjP4a — Culture Crave 🎥 (@CultureCrave) January 6, 2020

10. Patricia Arquette passionately appealed to the audience for a better future as she brought up the Australian bushfire and the ongoing tensions between the US and Iran in her acceptance speech.

“We’re not going to look back on this night in the history books,” Patricia Arquette said in her #goldenglobes acceptance speech. “We will see a country on the brink of war in the United States of America."https://t.co/fIOhpFDrCo pic.twitter.com/xSAkomjf3x — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 6, 2020

11. Even though Australian actor Russell Crowe wasn't physically present to accept his award for The Best Actor in a Mini-Series, he made sure that he used the limelight to deliver an eye-opening message about the ongoing Australian bushfire crisis via Jennifer Aniston.

Jennifer Aniston has read @russellcrowe's acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, where the actor called for climate action. #GoldenGlobes #AustraliaFires pic.twitter.com/AxIkOIietX — 9Honey Celebrity (@9HoneyCelebrity) January 6, 2020

12. Cate Blanchett gave a shoutout to all the firefighters who're risking their lives to control the bushfire crisis in her acceptance speech.

"I want to do a special callout to the volunteer firefighters who have been at the centre of battling the climate disaster in Australia. And of course when one country faces a climate disaster we all face a climate disaster. We're in it together." #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/uiumjV4XpT — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) January 6, 2020

13. Joaquin Phoenix had a jolt of nervousness before he got on the stage to accept his Golden Globe for The Best Actor:

And then, he gave a shout-out to the academy and HFPA for hosting an all-vegan-menu for the Golden Globes.

Joaquin Phoenix says this is the first time he's ever eaten at the #GoldenGlobes and commends the HFPA for going vegan: "It was incredibly brave and compassionate of the HFPA to make that bold decision" https://t.co/qnyZgk06Y1 pic.twitter.com/Rsppqrhmcq — Variety (@Variety) January 6, 2020

If you're curious to know whether your favourite actor show or movie won a Golden Globe this year, check out the list of winners here.