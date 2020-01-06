If you've snoozed through your alarm on a Monday morning and missed the 77th Golden Globe Awards, we've got you covered. We've compiled all the best moments from the star-studded award show to give you a glimpse of what happened on the red carpet of The Beverly Hilton. 

Source: ScoopWhoop

From hilarious comebacks to using the center stage to address ongoing issues around the world, here are the highlights from the 77th Golden Globes:   

1. The fifth time Golden Globes' host Ricky Gervais made his "last appearance" hilariously memorable. He kickstarted the ceremony by roasting the entire Hollywood with his opening monologue. 

2. Awkwafina paved history as she became the first woman of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe as a Lead Actress in the film category. 

3. As Ellen DeGeneres was honoured with the Golden Globe Carol Burnett Award for her lifetime achievement, she opened up about her journey in this heartwarming speech: 

4. After winning two Golden Globes for her kickass show Fleabag, Phoebe-Waller-Bridge publically auctioned her couture Ralph and Russo red carpet look to raise money for Australia's relief funds. 

5. Sandra Bullock dazzled the audience as she made a surprise entry to announce the Golden Globe for the Best Motion Picture in a Drama Series. 

Source: E!News

6. As Michelle Williams accepted her Golden Globe for the Best Performing Actress in a Miniseries, she made a moving speech on reproductive rights and encouraged the women in the audience to reclaim their bodies as she elaborated on 'woman's right to choose. 

7. Jason Momoa stripped down his velvet blazer, tied his locks into a man bun and enjoyed a burger in his tank top at the 77th Golden Globe. 

8. The six-time Golden Globe winner, Tom Hanks broke down on stage as he accepted his lifetime achievement Cecil N. DeMille Award. 

9. When Brad Pitt accepted his Golden Globe for The Best Supporting Actor, he slid in a hilarious Titanic reference in his acceptance speech to thank Leonardo DiCaprio. 

10. Patricia Arquette passionately appealed to the audience for a better future as she brought up the Australian bushfire and the ongoing tensions between the US and Iran in her acceptance speech. 

11. Even though Australian actor Russell Crowe wasn't physically present to accept his award for The Best Actor in a Mini-Series, he made sure that he used the limelight to deliver an eye-opening message about the ongoing Australian bushfire crisis via Jennifer Aniston.

12. Cate Blanchett gave a shoutout to all the firefighters who're risking their lives to control the bushfire crisis in her acceptance speech.

13. Joaquin Phoenix had a jolt of nervousness before he got on the stage to accept his Golden Globe for The Best Actor: 

And then, he gave a shout-out to the academy and HFPA for hosting an all-vegan-menu for the Golden Globes. 

If you're curious to know whether your favourite actor show or movie won a Golden Globe this year, check out the list of winners here