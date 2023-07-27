Tarla, the biographical film based on India’s late iconic home chef, Tarla Dalal, was recently released on ZEE5. It stars Huma Qureshi in the titular role. The biopic takes us on Tarla’s journey where she wants to do ‘something’ big, realises her passion and achieves the dream of spreading her culinary art of food across the globe. The Tarla movie also challenges gender norms while breaking barriers to women’s freedom and showing how men can be supportive of their partners without making a big deal about it.

Source: ZEE5

While the entire film is a decent watch, here are the six best scenes of Tarla from the last 30 minutes that take the cake:

(Spoiler alert)

1. When Nalin was being a supportive partner while focusing on his own career

In a scene, Tarla’s husband, Nalin Dalal, played by Sharib Hashmi, talks about being supportive of her for getting cooking magazines published while also concentrating on his own profession. ‘Coz a supportive partner doesn’t mean that you have to sacrifice your career.

Source: ZEE5

2. When Tarla challenged the gender norm of kitchen duties

In another scene, Tarla challenges the gender norm that ‘men aren’t supposed to enter the kitchen’ by expressing her wish to have a male co-host on her show.

Source: ZEE5

3. When Tarla rightly acknowledged how women can’t always be ‘oh-so-perfect’

ADVERTISEMENT

In another scene, Tarla acknowledges that she has been trying her best to handle both her personal and professional lives. Tarla stresses on how she is putting efforts but can’t be ‘perfect’ all the time.

Source: ZEE5

4. When Nalin realised the opposite side of ‘behind every successful man, there’s a woman’ phrase

In an interview scene, Nalin, who is desperate to get a job, realises how his support has played an important role in making Tarla a successful entrepreneur. He also understands the value of being an ‘open-minded’ partner to his significant other.

Source: ZEE5

5. When Nalin voiced out how ‘supportive’ husbands also act as ‘typical’ ones at times

ADVERTISEMENT

In a confrontation scene, Nalin rightly voices his changed perspective on ‘supportive’ husbands and how they end up being ‘typical’ as per circumstances. He also points out that those husbands show how supportive they are but also make a big deal about helping their partners.

6. When Tarla shared her recipe of dreaming big

In the last scene, Tarla talks about achieving her dreams in her own culinary style. She stresses on how many women spend their entire lives in household chores and forget about their desire to be what they want to become. As Tarla says, there is no expiry date to realise your dream.

Source: ZEE5

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you watched the film yet?