"Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films," the well-known Korean film director Bong Joon-ho stated in his acceptance speech.

And the saying is very true since, when it comes to cinema, one must look over the language barrier in order to discover the hidden gems.

Therefore, we've compiled a list of some of the best recent masterpieces from our regional cinema everyone should watch.

1. Pada

Pada is a political social-thriller movie in the Malayalam language, directed by Kamal K.M. The movie is based on a real event that took place in 1996 when a group of four men held the Palakkad collector hostage for nine hours in order to raise awareness of tribal land rights in India. They urged that the Land Rights Act be repealed after a recent revision.

2. Jo and Jo

Jomon and Jomol, two siblings who are stuck at home during the second pandemic lockdown, are becoming increasingly irritated. Things change when Jomon, together with his friends Manoj Sundaran and Eby, discovers a love letter that they believe is addressed to Jomol. They decide to use the information to track out the man who wrote it.

3. Jai Bhim

The legal drama in Tamil explores police bias and governmental aggression against a disadvantaged minority. The story centres around the lives of Sengeni and Rajakannu, a couple from the Irular tribe, and is based on an actual 1993 incident involving a case that Justice K. Chandru litigated.

4. Karnan

The 1995 caste riots in Kodiyankulam served as a loose inspiration for Mari Selvaraj's action drama movie. People from a lower caste reside in a small village in Tamil Nadu. Young man Karnan works for the rights of his villagers because he is horrified by the cruel treatment they receive.

5. Home

The Malayalam-language drama has earned considerable critical acclaim. The protagonist of the narrative is a middle-aged father named Oliver Twist who makes a concerted effort to build meaningful relationships with his sons online. He tries valiantly to find other methods to connect with them, but when that doesn't work.

6. Joji

The story centers on an affluent family of three sons and a father who lives in Kerala's rural countryside. The youngest son of the family and an engineering dropout dreams of becoming incredibly rich. He decides to carry out his plans in response to an unexpected family incident because he is motivated by greed and mindless ambition.

7. Dhurala

Ankush Chaudhari, Sai Tamhankar, Sonalee Kulkarni, Amey Wagh, and Siddarth Jadhav feature in the Marathi political drama Dhurala. When the sarpanch of the Ambergaon village passes away, his family members fight over their desire for power, which has an impact on their relationships.

8. Mee Vasantrao

The biography Vasantrao is about the classical Hindustani nonconformist Vasantrao Deshpande, who was reared in Nagpur by his mother alone. His special bond with P.L. Deshpande and Begum Akhtar, his time spent in Indian military accounts, and his study of music in Lahore are all included in the story's concept. In order to comprehend how Vasantrao came to be known as Pandit Vasantrao Deshpande, the movie aims to reveal the untold history of the man.

9. Jhimma

Seven women from various age groups and socio-cultural backgrounds travel to Great Britain for 10 days on a trip with a travel agency in the Marathi language drama film. These women have a lot of baggage and their own problems.

10. Belashuru

The narrative centers on Biswanath and Arati Sarkar, an elderly couple played by Soumitra Chattopadhyay. It is centered on the various connections that exist within families and the connection that exists between parents, kids, and other family members.

11. Mahananda

Based on the writer and activist Mahasweta Devi, the biographical movie centres on the figure of Mahananda Bhattacharya. As the lead character pursues justice for the disadvantaged, the movie explores her exciting and motivational quest.

12. Kakababur Protyaborton

Based on Sunil Gangopadhyay's Bengali adventure novel Jongoler Modhye Ek Hotel, the Bengali adventure drama film is directed by Srijit Mukherji. For a wonderful vacation, Kakababu and Santu travel to the magnificent Masai Mara Game Reserve. However, they quickly become embroiled in a deadly game of life and death as well as the mystery surrounding two missing German vacationers.

13. Village Rockstars

The film chronicles the story of Dhunu, a prepubescent girl with dreams of founding a rock band, and is set in the sleepy Assamese village of Chhayagaon. The 10-year-old widow's daughter defies social expectations as she makes friends with a gang of guys and harbours aspirations of starting her own rock band.

14. Aamis

The plot centres on the lives of two characters, Nirmala and Sumon, a medical student, as they fall in love with a culinary twist provided by the medical student. The film takes its time to establish a solid foundation before moving on to examine the themes of cannibalism and the dark side of the human psyche. It then comes to a great conclusion that manages to be both harrowing and satisfying.

15. Calendar

The plot revolves around a retired teacher Hitesh Kakati and his wife Manorama reside contentedly in a small village. Arunav, their newlywed son, lives in Delhi with his non-Assamese wife. Hitesh and Manorama Kakati adore their son and daughter-in-law, who are very close to them.

Tell us in the comments if you think there are any other regional movies that should be included.