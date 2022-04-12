Are you going through post-K-drama blues? Do you have no idea what you'll do with your life once you've finished the best Korean drama ever?

Don't be worried; we've got you covered. Here's a roundup of the most recent and highest-rated K-dramas to help you move on from your former favourite.

1. Twenty Five Twenty One- 8.9/10

The story revolves around a teen fencer who pursues high ambitions and meets a determined young man who strives to rebuild his life at a time when dreams seem out of reach.

Watch it on Netflix.

2. Snowdrop- 8.9/10

Snowdrop is set against the backdrop of the 1987 Democracy Movement in South Korea. It is based on the handwritten notes of a man who escaped from a political prison camp in North Korea. Despite the strict supervision and dangerous scenario, Young Ro, a female university student, falls in love with him at first sight on a group blind date and takes care of him.

Watch it on Disney Hotstar+.

3. Navillera- 8.8/10

The drama is based on a tale of a 70-year-old and a 23-year-old helping each other overcome obstacles and take on the challenge of becoming ballerinos. For as long as he can remember, Shim Deok-Chool has dreamed of performing ballet. Due to unforeseen circumstances, he abandoned his dream of becoming a ballet dancer and took a regular job to support his family.

Watch it on Netflix.

4. Mouse- 8.8/10

In this thriller, Jung Ba-Reum (Lee Seung-Gi), a rookie cop, is up against a serial killer who terrorises the entire country. His life changes dramatically after he comes face-to-face with the killer.

Watch it on Viki.

5. My Liberation Notes- 8.7/10

The slice-of-life drama takes place in Sanpo Village, where more people leave than stay. Chang Hee, Mi Jung, and Ki Jung, three siblings, too, want to get away from an uncertain life.

Watch it on Netflix.

6. Pachinko- 8.6/10

The series, adapted from the novel Pachinko by Min Jin Lee, follows the story of four generations of a Korean immigrant family. They leave their homeland with an unshakable quest to survive and thrive.

Watch it on Apple TV.

7. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha- 8.6/10

The romance drama revolves around Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist, who is a woman with both beauty and brains. She is mostly a pragmatist, but her life changes as a consequence of her rightfulness.

Watch it on Netflix.

8. Vincenzo- 8.6/10

Vincenzo Cassano, who works for the Mafia as a consigliere, moves back to his hometown when some mafia groups get at odds. But, in a turn of events, the Korean-Italian mafia lawyer is confronted with an unprecedented conglomerate.

Watch it on Netflix.

9. A Business Proposal- 8.5/10

The rom-com series follows Ha-ri, who disguises herself as a friend on a blind date in order to scare him away. But things go wrong when the date turns out to be her CEO and he makes a proposal.

Watch it on Netflix.

10. Bad and Crazy- 8.3/10

Soo-Yeol (Lee Dong-Wook), a police officer, is competent in his job, but his ethics are questionable. The story follows a "bad cop" who discovers his humanity after meeting the righteous but insane "K" (Wi Ha-Joon).

Watch it on iQIYI.

11. Happiness- 8.3/10

The drama is set in the future and follows the residents of a high-rise apartment building. After an outbreak, they struggle for survival while being plagued by fear and mistrust from others.

Watch it on Viki.

12. True Beauty- 8.2/10

True Beauty is a romantic comedy based on a Webtoon about a high school student named Lim Ju Gyeong who is bullied for her looks. However, she later becomes famous after mastering the skill of make-up on YouTube.

Watch it on Viki.

13. Beyond Evil- 8.2/10

The thriller is set in a quiet, peaceful city and focuses on a serial murder case. The case is the same serial murder case that transformed Lee Dong-Sik's life 20 years ago. Now, two detectives have to work together to capture the offender.

Watch it on Netflix.

14. My Name- 7.9/10

Following the murder of her father, a vengeful woman puts her trust in a powerful crime lord in this revenge tale. She then joins the police force and works for the drug cartel as a mole.

Watch it on Netflix.

Grab a bowl of steamy ramen and get set to binge these K-dramas.