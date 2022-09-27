Contrary to popular opinion, the luxury of ordering shoes online is a blessing. You know why? If I visit a storeroom, it’s positive that I will compromise my budget and get manipulated by the eloquent salesperson suggesting what’s best for me. Contrast this with the convenience of Amazon, where I can buy what I want at a cost I can actually afford. (FROM MY OWN HOUSE!!)

Speaking of affordability, Amazon has got a really cool collection of shoes for men and women that you can buy for just under ₹1000. So you better check them out before they get sold out soon. Here are 10 of our favourite ones.

1. Sparx Men’s Sneakers – ₹549

Classic black shoes never run out of style. Pair these with smart casuals, and you’re good to rock any professional or personal event. Not just for parties, they can be your comrade in navigating everyday activities with elegance. This pair is also available in white so just suit yourself!

2. Power Women’s Barefoot Running Shoes – ₹749

In today’s day and age, we need to be physically fit to navigate the pressure of juggling between personal and professional life. We cannot expect to thrive for long without physical and mental equilibrium. And while we focus on fitness, we need to do it in the right way, with the right aids. From the morning jogs to the evening treadmill, one needs shoes more than just pretty wear. And Power has a collection that is both economical and comfortable.

3. Adidas Men’s Clinch-X M Running Shoe – ₹999

Are you a fan of big brands and yet searching for something affordable? Adidas has a dashing pair of running shoes that is both comfortable and budget-friendly. The shoes are light in weight and recommended to be worn while running on hard ground. They are also available in four colours.

4. Flavia Women’s Running Shoes – ₹699

Tired of time tying laces? Free yourself from the trouble of shoelaces with Flavia’s elegant slip-ons. Available in the most beautiful colours, these shoes are hassle-free and supremely comfortable. Your everyday chores are bound to feel a little easier with Flavia.

5. ASIAN Men’s Rider-01 Shoes for Running – ₹749

If you are a shoe-lover (in a literal sense), then Asian Rider shoes may be the perfect fit for you as they provide both comfort and easy maintenance. They are available in multiple colours at different prices. These shoes are strong enough to support all your fitness needs in all seasons.

6. Footshez Women Formal Shoes – ₹545

The most cumbersome task before attending a professional meeting is to decide on the dress for the day. And while formal wear still gets sorted, finding the right pair of shoes becomes quite a task. Ladies, if you’re searching for affordable and elegant formal shoes, Footshez has the perfect classic black heels that will complement every formal attire.

Buy your new formal heels here.

7. BATA Men’s Alfred E Formal Shoes – ₹984

Can any color surpass the grace of black when it comes to attending work meetings? Bata’s formal pair reeks of royalty and charm. These shoes are flat and made of synthetic. They will gell well with every professional suit you have or plan on buying. And as I said, nothing can ever beat the classic black. Please note these shoes are available at different prices starting from just ₹984.

8. KazarMax Women Light Weight Sneaker Shoes – ₹989

If you are a vibrant person who loves to experiment with colours, you should definitely check out Amazon’s funky variety of shoes to complement your colorful personality. Speaking of colours, KazarMax’s sneaker shoes are multi-coloured, and they look radiant. If you’re already as enticed as I am about buying this pretty pair, then you better be quick because the deal is super cheap at the ongoing Great Indian Festival sale on Amazon. Grab it now!

9. KLYEVA Athleisure Running Shoes for Men – ₹699

Men, are you interested in adding a bit of colour to your everyday fitness regime? These yellow slip-on running shoes look dapper. And while they support all your fitness needs, they look cool enough for you to grace a party wearing them

10. Irsoe Women’s Running Shoe – ₹909

If you say you are fond of light-weighted bulky shoes, I’d understand because I belong to the same category of people. And finding good light-weighted shoes with heels at a budget-friendly price can be tedious. However, Irsoe has a collection of running shoes for women in different colors that are both stylish and economical. You better grab them now before they get sold out any time soon.

