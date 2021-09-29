With extended lockdown in 2021, the binge watchers got enough time to watch and explore more shows on the OTT platforms. The must-watch shows filled the past months of the year becoming the only resort of the movie maniacs.

Scroll down for the best TV shows from 2021 year so far that you need to watch before this year ends.

1. Squid Game

Squid Game, is a dystopian take on the battle royale genre. Hundreds of cash-strapped players agree to compete in children's games after receiving an unusual offer. Inside, an enticing reward — with deadly high stakes — awaits. Squid Game has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

2. Sex Education: Season 3

Sex Education's third season is a masterpiece in brutally honest, heartfelt humour, with a seemingly endless drive to dig deeper into its characters coupled perfectly with its brilliant cast. It has 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.



3. Reservation Dogs

In order to get to the adventurous, mysterious, and faraway country of California, four Indigenous teens in rural Oklahoma steal, rob, and save.

Hulu. It received Watch it onIt received 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

4. Mare of Easttown

Small-town Mare Sheehan, a Pennsylvania detective, is investigating a murder while her life falls apart around her. On the small screen, Kate Winslet is a delight to watch. Rotten Tomatoes gave this show a 94% favorable rating.

5. We Are Lady Parts

The six-episode series follows a Muslim punk band in the United Kingdom. These characters are diametrically opposed to stereotypes of Muslim women. We Are Lady Parts is a wonderful, feel-good gem. We Are Lady Parts has 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

6. Kevin Can F**k Himself

Kevin Can F**k Himself is a dark comedy that switches between multi-camera sitcom and single-camera drama. The show is not just a clever commentary on comedy and storytelling, but it also has a great narrative. It has 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

7. Hacks

Deborah Vance, a renowned Las Vegas comic, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old comedy writer establish a dark mentorship. We realize that these women are more than just stereotypes based on their generation. It has 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

8. The North Water

A disgraced ex-army surgeon signs up as ship's doctor on a whaling voyage to the Arctic; on board he meets a harpooner, a brutish murderer whose amorality has been molded to fit the harshness of his life. It has received 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

9. Girls5eva

When a one-hit wonder girl group from the 1990s is sampled by a young rapper, the members rejoin to pursue their pop star dreams once more — this time while juggling marriages, children, jobs, debt, elderly parents, and shoulder pain. It has 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

10. It's a Sin

Ritchie, Colin, and Roscoe leave home at the age of 18 to start new lives in 1981 London, but they are confronted by a virus that the rest of the world overlooks. It's a Sin has 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

11. Loki

Loki, the God of Mischief, emerges from the shadow of his brother to go on an adventure set after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Loki has 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

12. Dr. Death

True-crime lovers will delight in this gripping story of the terrifying Dr. Christopher Duntsch, who wrecked so many families with his arrogance. Duntsch, played by Joshua Jackson, is the surgeon of our worst nightmares. This show has 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

13. Starstruck

When Jessie finds her one-night stand is actually a movie star, her drunken New Year's Eve hook-up becomes far more complicated; what she thought would be a funny anecdote quickly evolves into something else. Starstruck has 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

14. The Underground Railroad

Cora boards a train after escaping a Georgia farm, embarking on a dangerous journey in search of genuine freedom while being chased by a notorious slave hunter. This show has 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

15. Made For Love

After ten years of suffocating marriage with a tech billionaire, who has implanted a monitoring device in her brain, allowing him to monitor her and know her "emotional data" as she fights to regain her freedom, a woman is on the run. It has 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

16. The White Lotus

Over the course of a week, the adventures of several guests and workers at a tropical resort. You'll be immensely delighted by a murder mystery in which the main reveal is kept until the very end. The White Lotus has 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

17. WandaVision

Wanda and Vision, super-powered beings who enjoy peaceful suburban lives, begin to suspect that all is not as it appears. WandaVision is an experimental win for Marvel TV, being weird, hilarious, and full of Easter eggs. WandaVision has 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

18. Sweet Tooth

This fantasy based on Jeff Lemire's comic book is strange and amazing to say the least. A half-human, half-deer child looks for a new beginning with a gruff protector on a dangerous adventure in a post-apocalyptic world. Sweet Tooth has 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

19. Calls

The plot unfolds over a series of seemingly unrelated phone calls that rapidly turn bizarre as the protagonists encounter more frightening situations. Calls has 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

