Disclaimer: This article is going to make you bawl like a baby, so keep your tissues handy!

KK, one of the most iconic artists in the music industry, passed away last evening due to cardiac arrest, leaving his fans across the entire world in grief and shock.

There are very few voices behind some songs that strike a chord with the audience, leaving them asking for more. There are only a handful of singers who can make each listener feel the song from the bottom of their hearts. There are a small number of people who make a cosy home in our hearts in a jiffy with their melodious voices, and, one such singer is KK.

As years passed by, the singer kept giving us back-to-back chartbusters on love and friendship. And, with each new song, we fell for his voice a little more. Even though there are numerous talented singers on the block today, but his contribution to our music industry is invaluable.

Today, we have compiled some of his perfect melodies that capture love in all its beautiful forms. Hold tight and keep scrolling down!

1. Yaaron, Pal

"Yaaron, dosti badi hi haseen hai, yeh na ho to kya phir, bolo yeh zindagi hai."

How can we start the list without mentioning this song? Long before all the hip-hop songs on dosti, this song was an anthem for every friendship. No farewell was ever complete without someone singing this beautiful song.

2. Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai, Woh Lamhe

"Tere hi sapne andheron mein ujaalon mein, koi naasha hain tere aankhon ke pyaalo mein."

This, another gem of a song, made us fall in love with the singer more. This song, which taught us about the difference between love and infatuation, rocked the music chartbusters for quite a long time.

3. Tadap Tadap Ke, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

"Agar mile khuda toh poochhunga khudaya, jism mujhe de ke mitti ka, sheeshe sa dil kyun banaya."

There are very few songs that break your heart and yet you feel like singing them at the top of your lungs, this is that song. We all could absolutely resonate with the singer, who started his musical career in the film industry with this song, and his voice in this song. It's simply heartbreaking yet beautiful.

4. Zara Sa, Jannat

"Mein chahoon tujhko, meri jaan bepanaah, fida hoon tujhpe, meri jaan bepanaah."

Let's be honest, we all wanted a beautiful proposal in the middle of the road, after watching this movie. Well, that's what the singer's magical voice does to you. Fight me on this, but I heard feelings, not words, in this song.

5. Dil Kyun Ye Mera, Kites



"Zara derr mein yeh kya ho gaya, nazar milte hi kahaan kho gaya."

Now, this is my personal favourite song. A person, who is truly, deeply and madly in love, can easily relate to this song on so many levels. With heartwarming lyrics and soul-soothing voice, this song feels like receiving a warm hug after a long day.

6. Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai, Gangster

"Aankhon se padhke tujhe, dil pe maine likha, tu ban gaya hai mere, jeene ki ek wajah."

Presenting the calming magic of the singer's voice, this masterpiece is perfect to tune in when you want to comfort your restless soul. Well, every soul, buried deep in love, you know you have played this song on loop.

7. Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar, MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar

"Hawa bhi mili thi humein, jhokon mein pooch rahi thi, pyaar yeh agar nahi, toh phir kya hai."

90s kids, remember hiding sneakily under our sheets, in the middle of the night, and listening to this song while imagining our crushes? Yeah, you were not alone. Packed full of emotions and love, this soul-stirring piece will take you to a dreamy place. With its comforting lyrics and brilliant voice, this song will definitely provide solace to your tired soul.

8. Beete Lamhe, The Train

"Teri aaghosh mein, din the mere kate, teri baahon mein thi meri raatein kati."

There's no doubt that this beautiful melody, with heart-wrenching lyrics and soothing voice, will leave your eyes brimmed with tears. And, you will fall in love with this song every single time you hear it.

9. Alvida, Life In A Metro

"Sun le bekhabar, yun aakein pher kar, aaj tu chali ja, dhoondegi nazar humko hi magar, har jagah."

When my breakups seemed too futile to my friends, this spellbinding song understood my heartbreaks better than anyone. This song, which was the healing potion to all the one-sided break-ups ever, can be heard on loop forever.

10. Sach Keh Raha Hai, Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein

"Maine har lamha, jisse chaha jisse pooja, ussi ne yaaron mera dil toda toda, tanha tanha chhoda."

Sending you far away in deep, buried bitter-sweet memories in your heart, this magnificent song will make you happy and sad, all at once. Apart from its melancholy lyrics, the singer's soulful voice made this song the ultimate break-up anthem.

11. Awarapan Banjarapan, Jism

"Jane yeh kaisi aag lagi hai, iss mein dhua na chingari, ho na ho us par kahin koi khwaab jala hai seene mein."

Remember this sensuous song? With the singer's deep and sensual voice, this song is the exact definition of excellent music.

12. Hai Junoon, New York

"Yaaron, jee bhar ke jee le pal, lagta hai aaj kal, daur apna aayega."

With dreamy backdrops and mesmerising voice, this song feels like a breath of fresh air every time we listen to it. Ah, good old days!

13. Aankhon Mein Teri, Om Shanti Om

"Aayi aise raat hai jo bhahut khushnaseeb hai, chaahe jisse door se duniya, woh mere kareeb hai."

Imagine this - you are on a date with your loved one and they croon this song and say that you that your eyes have ajab si adaayein. How beautiful it would be, right? Well, that's what a beautiful piece of soulful music does to you.

14. Zindagi Do Pal Ki, Kites

"Dil mein tumhare chupa di hai maine toh apni yeh jaan, ab tum hi isko sambhalo humein apna hosh kahan."

With the perfect concoction of mesmerizing lyrics and hypnotic voice, this song has a separate fan base. Now, grab a cup of chai and tune in to this song for a soul-soothing evening.



15. Labon Ko, Bhool Bhulaiyaa

"Dil ki panahon mein, bikhri si aahon mein, sone ki khwasish jagi si hai."

This song defined romance for us for quite a long time. This soft and melodious song is perfect to play when our hearts yearn for some soulful music. How can you not fall in love after listening to such heartfelt songs?



16. Dil Ibaadat, Tum Mile

"Jo bhi jitne pal jeeyu, unhe tere sang jeeyu, jo bhi kal ho ab mera, usse tere sang jeeyu."

I don't think that there is any other singer who could have pulled this song as beautifully as KK did. Talking about a great tale of unrequited love, this song is an ode to love found and love lost.

17. Tu Jo Mila, Bajrangi Bhaijaan

"Aashiyaana mera, saath tere hai na, dhoondte teri gali, mujhko ghar mila."

Name a better combination than showcasing a heartwarmingly beautiful story and the singer's voice, we'll wait. The song, which strikes an emotional chord, chronicles the beautiful bond between two humans. Needless to mention, this song will instantly make a home in your heart.

18. Tu Aashiqui Hai, Jhankar Beats

"Tu hi dil hai, tu hi jaan bhi hai, tu khushi hai, aasra bhi hai."

This happy-go-lucky number, which took romance to another level, will keep you glued to your earphones. Well, everything is just perfect about this song and the only bad thing about this song is that it ends.

In an industry with a gazillion unoriginal songs and artists, we have always looked forward to KK's songs as he understood our emotions and made everything so relatable. We'll miss you, legend.

KK, rest in power!