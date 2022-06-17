Sports are the only other event (wars being the first one) that allow for moments if unscripted glory. But often what we see on TV is only the tip of the iceberg. What goes on behind the scene is a whole different story. And sometimes, we need good documentaries to know the real struggle behind what makes our heroes, heroes.

1. Bandon Mein Tha Dum

This Voot Select exclusive directed by Neeraj Pandey features arguably the greatest Test series our generation has witnessed. From being dismissed for 36 in the first Test to winning the series at Gabba, this series was everything any fan of Test cricket could have hoped for.

And the show is getting a lot of love on social media as well.

2. The Last Dance

The 10-part docuseries follows Michael Jordan from when he was an emerging star on his high school team to becoming a worldwide marketing force and cultural figure. It follows Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls during the 1997 season when they won their sixth NBA title in eight seasons.

3. Free Solo

Professional rock climber Alex Honnold attempts to conquer the first free solo climb of famed El Capitan's 900-metre vertical rock face at Yosemite National Park.The documentary is more of a thriller that makes you feel part of the act even when Alex risks his life and you are just being a couch potato.

4. Icarus

This 2017 Netflix documentary is an investigative piece that attempts to uncover the truth behind doping in Olympic sports. It is primarily focused on Russia and tells the story of scientists' personal experiments on athletes, fake urine tests, Olympics gold and the unexplained deaths that accompanied it all.

5. Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Fall Off

The docuseries features interviews with professional skateboarders and does a deep dive into Tony Hawk's life, his childhood, early days in the sport and the legacy he is leaving behind.

6. Senna

Ayrton Senna da Silva was a Brazilian racing driver who won the Formula One World Drivers' Championship in 1988, 1990, and 1991. Unfortunately, he passed away at 34 years of age and the world is a poorer place for it. This documentary gives you a little peak into the process of what made him who he was, his passion for racing and just how good he was at the sport.

7. Dark Side Of The Ring

All of us who grew up professional wrestling in the 90s know what a crazy era that was. This docuseries exposes some of the darker open secrets from that time. From wrestlers sexually harassing women to drug-induced fights, this documentary is as real as it gets.

8. Man In The Arena

You might have never seen a minute of American Football but you have still come across the name, Tom Brady, haven't you? That's just much of an icon that man is. In this documentary, Brady shares a personal account of his 10 Super Bowl appearances, as we explore his many victories and some hard-hitting defeats.

9. Last Chance You

You don't need to be acquainted with Amerian Football to watch this series. It's hard-hitting, it's personal and it gets to you. This Netflix original series follows college football teams that aren't major programs and don't get much national attention.

10. Strokes Of Genius

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are two names that are synonymous with tennis for our generation and will continue to be for future generations as well. This documentary explored the unprecedented story of that historic 13-year rivalry between the two tennis legends.

11. Schumacher

Even if you have never watched a single Formula 1 event in your life, you have heard of the great Michael Schumacher.This documentary co-directed by Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns, Vanessa Nöcker, and Michael Wech charts the life and career of one of the greatest sportsmen that have ever lived.

12. 110 Foot Wave

This documentary follows the decade-long odyssey of big-wave pioneer Garrett McNamara who, after visiting a small fishing village in Portugal, helped push the sport beyond the realm of imagination.

13. Diego Maradona

The late Maradona was arguably the greatest footballer that ever walked on a blade of grass. He is undoubtedly the most influential one! This Netflix documentary celebrates his life and career and takes us through the many accolades the great Argentinian earned throughout his career.

14. Sunderland Till I Die

Anyone who knows the history of Football in England understands that this is a sport of the workers. The story of the Sunderland Football Club is not different. The documentary follows Sunderland and its fans through their first year of the Championship after being relegated.

15. Undertaker: The Last Ride

For 30 long years, we knew Undertaker as the Deadman. We grew up often idolising the character, sometimes fearing it. But this documentary provides a peek into the life of Mark Callaway, the man behind those dark robes.

16. Down Underdogs

This is another documentary about the historic Border-Gavaskar Test series in Australia in 2020. There isn't a lot that hasn't been written or said about the historic comeback a rag-tag team comprising of India's bench pulled off. But nowhere is it done better than here, with Harsha Bhogle, Sunil Gavaskar, Isa Guha and Gaurav Kapoor at the centre of it all.

17. The Two Escobars

You have heard of Pablo, courtesy of Netflix's Narcos, but there was another Escobar,and this one truly rose from the streets of Colombia and dribbled right into people's hearts. I am talking about Andres Escobar. This documentary chronicles the events of that time, how intertwined the fates of the two Escobars were and what led to Andres' death.

There you go. It's a weekend. Get binging!